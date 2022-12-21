New Watch Dogs Mod Replaces Over 320 Original Textures With High-Res Counterparts

A new Watch Dogs mod has been released which replaces more than 320 original textures with high-resolution counterparts.

Created by modder 'Parallellines', this texture pack contains 320+ high-res textures for the original Watch Dogs, including replacement textures for the main protagonist, vegetation, clothing, NPC faces and clothing, water effects, weaponry, vehicles, clouds, lens flares, decals, particles, and more. According to the modder, the size of most of these high-resolution textures ranges from two to four times the dimensions of the original textures.

PC Watch Dogs fans interested in giving this mod a try can download it from Nexusmods right here. As always, be sure to follow the provided installation instruction before downloading and using this mod.

The first Watch Dogs was released in 2014 as a cross-gen title for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. The title was also released on the Nintendo Wii U also saw the light on Stadia. The game was first announced back in 2012 during that year's E3 event in L.A.

“Watch Dogs goes beyond the limits of today’s open-world games by giving players the ability to control an entire city,” said Jonathan Morin, then creative director at Ubisoft. “In Watch Dogs, anything connected to the city’s Central Operating System becomes a weapon. By pushing the boundaries, we can provide players with action and access to information on a scale that’s never been seen in a video game before.”

In Watch Dogs, players enter the dangerous world of Aiden Pearce, a new class of antihero whose ability to hack into any connected system could be his most powerful weapon. Whether it’s triggering a 30-car pileup by manipulating traffic-lights to trap an enemy during a downtown shootout or tapping into the city’s omnipresent security cameras to access anyone’s personal information, Pearce is capable of coercing and controlling almost every element of the world around him.