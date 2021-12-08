New Splinter Cell Game Will Be an Open World Game of Sorts – Rumor
A new Splinter Cell is apparently in early development, and it will come with open-world mechanics, according to a new report.
Today, reliable leaker Tom Henderson revealed that the Splinter Cell game in early development by Ubisoft will feature some sort of open-world gameplay, a more stealthy version of Assassin's Creed. Regarding how the open-world will be, it will apparently be similar to how Halo Infinite's.
Ubisoft's Splinter Cell game that is in early development is currently scoped as a... You guessed it... Open World of sorts.
"A more stealthy version of Assassin's Creed"
"Similar to how Halo Infinite has done its Open World" pic.twitter.com/eqSzRplhu5
— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 8, 2021
Having yet to be announced officially, very little is currently known about this new Splinter Cell game. According to a previous report from Tom Henderson, development is not being led by Ubisoft Montreal.
It’s not clear which studios are working on the project, though two people with knowledge of Ubisoft’s plans suggested the new Splinter Cell was being led by a studio outside of its traditional Montreal base.
The title is in an early phase of production, the sources said, but there’s a small chance it could be announced next year.
It has been quite some time since the last entry in the series, Splinter Cell Blacklist. The game, which has been released back in 2013 on PC and consoles, is considered as one of the best entries in the series, if not the very best, so the new game will have some pretty big shoes to fill.
Operate without Restrictions
Sam is back in his tactical suit and goggles, and he’s more lethal and agile than ever. Granted the freedom to do whatever it takes to stop the Blacklist, Sam flies from exotic locales to U.S. cities as he races against the clock to find out who’s behind this devastating threat.
Own Your Play Style
Splinter Cell Blacklist builds on the stealth roots of the franchise, while exploring new directions to embrace the realms of action and adventure. Players can define their personal play styles and be rewarded for those choices.
- Ghost players want to remain undetected.
- Assault players rely on instincts and frontal blow to deal with a situation.
- Panther players look for lethality in the most efficient and silent way.
