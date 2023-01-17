New Splatoon 3 Update 2.1.0 Being Deployed; Focuses on Battle Adjustments Alongside Numerous Fixes

Splatoon 3 update 2.1.0 is being rolled out globally, and this brand-new patch focuses on battle adjustments as well as fixing various bugs.

The new update should download automatically to your Switch if this option has been enabled. Of course, it's also possible to download this new patch manually via the game's update menu. As said, the 2.1.0 update focuses on adjustments related to battles. As such, it packs numerous changes to main weapons as well as adjustments to increase the manifestation of special weapons.

"A lot of the adjustments to main weapons were made to lessen the impact on some of the weapons from Splatoon 2 where the increased performance of the gear ability was negated in Splatoon 3", the developer writes. We've included the extensive full release notes for this new update down below:

Splatoon 3 Update 2.1.0 Release Notes

Changes to Multiplayer

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

Main Weapon Change Details Aerospray MG

Aerospray RG The size of terrain area inked by falling spray has been increased by about 10%. Jet Squelcher Reduced blur when firing on land by 17%. Splattershot Nova The size of terrain area inked by shots has been increased by about 19%. Dynamo Roller The damage-rate reduction caused by distance has been adjusted. You can now cause 50.0 damage / 100.0 damage from farther away than before. Big Swig Roller The minimum damage from horizontal slashes has increased from 30.0 to 35.0. Bamboozler 14 Mk l Reduced ink consumption by about 17%. Nautilus 47 Increased firing duration by about 15%. Sloshing Machine Increased ink consumption by about 10%.

Specifications for some sub weapons have changed.

Sub-Weapon Change Details Angle Shooter Damage has been increased from 30.0 to 35.0. The radius of ink coverage when striking terrain or opponents has been roughly doubled.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed.

Special Weapon Change Details Tacticooler Tacticooler’s Quick Respawn and Special Saver will no longer be negated by gear abilities Respawn Punisher and Haunt. Respawn Punisher and Haunt effects (increase in respawn time and increase in amount of special gauge lost) will still occur. Reefslider Adjusted the amount of time for the invulnerability window, which occurs after exploding until you are able to move, to about 28/60 of a second. Triple Inkstrike Increased the radius of the area damaged by about 10%. Increased damage inflicted by about 50%. Crab Tank Shortened the duration of the Crab Tank when not using the Special Power Up gear ability from about 9 seconds to about 8 seconds. Increased the extension rate of the duration of the Crab Tank when using the Special Power Up gear ability. As a result of these changes, the duration of the Crab Tank when maximizing use of the Special Power Up gear ability remains the same as before.

Points required for some weapon specials have been changed.

Weapon Before After Splattershot

Hero Shot Replica 200 190 .52 Gal 200 190 .96 Gal 200 190 Splattershot Pro 190 180 Splattershot Nova 200 190 Splat Dualies 200 190 Custom Splattershot Jr. 180 190 Sloshing Machine 210 220 Splatana Wiper 180 190

The performance of some gear abilities has been changed.

Gear Ability Change Details Ninja Squid Ink splash will no longer be invisible for 30/60 of a second immediately after transforming into kid form. Using the gear ability Swim Speed Up at the same time will no longer result in one of these abilities being cancelled. While using Ninja Squid, swim speed will continue to be reduced by a fixed amount.



Bug FixesFixes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue that allows players to climb through unclimbable walls when using Squid Surge and Squid Roll at the same time.

Fixed an issue where if you are submerged in ink on a wall and move to any ground of a certain angle and continue to move while submerged, your movement speed is reduced.

Fixed an issue where shots fired from a Bloblobber at a tower or other moving terrain features would hit and disappear rather than hit and rebound.

Fixed an issue where when a player is moving or jumping with an open umbrella, the area being protected from incoming ink is about 1/60 of a second behind where it appears to be.

Fixed an issue where when a player lands with an open umbrella, they are stunned and the umbrella seems to sink into the ground.

Fixed an issue where the area being protected from incoming ink by an open umbrella is slightly to the left or right of where it appears to be.

Fixed an issue where the animation of opening an umbrella to protect from attacks happens slower than the actual defensive effect begins.

Fixed an issue where the animation of closing an umbrella during the umbrella-opening animation was not displaying smoothly.

Fixed an issue where attacks to the rear of the Crab Tank, like Ink Storm, bounce off when the tank is in walking mode even when directly striking the player.

Fixed an issue where after having used the Inkjet or Zipcaster without once touching the ground, the player lands in an unintended location.

Fixed an issue where the Wave Breaker immediately vanishes from other players’ screens if the elevation of its placement is close to the waterline.

Fixed an issue where if the Wave Breaker is placed at a specific elevation, its waves do not display in adjacent lower spaces within the area of effect.

Fixed an issue where if the Wave Breaker is placed at a specific elevation, adjacent lower spaces may or may not come within the area of effect due to slight differences in position by slightly increasing the area of effect in the lower area.

Changes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where if you ink certain parts of the terrain in Eeltail Alley with a roller, it causes a slowdown in the game.

Fixed an issue when playing Rainmaker mode in Hagglefish Market that caused the score to not change smoothly in certain areas.

Fixed an issue when playing Splat Zones/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz modes in Undertow Spillway that prevented you from being able to submerge in ink in certain areas, regardless of whether they were inked or not.

Fixed an issue when playing Rainmaker mode in Museum d'Alfonsino that caused the score to not change smoothly in certain areas.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to climb unintended walls in Inkblot Art Academy.

Fixed an issue when playing Splat Zones mode in Mahi-Mahi Resort that prevented players from properly placing a Tacticooler in certain areas and prevented the player who tried to place it from being able to properly stand on the stage’s terrain.

Fixed an issue when playing Rainmaker mode in Sturgeon Shipyard that caused the score to not change smoothly in certain areas.

Fixed an issue when playing Rainmaker mode in MakoMart that caused the score to not change smoothly in certain areas.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to climb unintended walls in Wahoo World.

Fixed an issue in Wahoo World that allowed you to jump from an inkrail onto a spotlight.

Fixed an issue in Brinewater Springs that caused trees in front of you to not display as transparent.

Fixed an issue when playing Splat Zones/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz modes in Brinewater Springs that caused the score to not change smoothly in certain areas and “DON'T RETREAT!” to be displayed even if you weren’t retreating very much.

Fixed an issue in Brinewater Springs and Flounder Heights that caused ink fired from up high to disappear before hitting the ground.

Fixed an issue when playing Splat Zones/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz modes in Flounder Heights that allowed you to jump from an inkrail onto a water tank.

Changes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where if a communication error occurred at a certain time while the Big Run results were being announced, you would be able to get a decoration but not the corresponding badge. If you were affected by this issue, you will be able to obtain your badge after applying this update data and restarting the game.

Fixed an issue that caused ammo stocked up in the Snipewriter 5H to vanish after depositing Golden Eggs or shooting them from a Big Shot launcher.

Fixed an issue that prevented bombs launched by a Steelhead to disappear properly when the Steelhead was defeated by dealing damage to its torso.

Fixed an issue in Marooner's Bay during low tide that made it difficult to ink over a Flipper-Flopper’s area of attack if it tried to dive close to the water’s surface.

Fixed an issue in Marooner's Bay that caused a slowdown to occur if players or Salmonids came into contact with certain terrain.

Fixed an issue where if you saved a job scenario with Grizzco weapons and played it again as a Private Job, different Grizzco weapons would be supplied instead.

Changes to Story Mode

Fixed an issue where when selecting weapons on a stage and switching from a brella to another weapon, the brella will not work properly. It may not launch, or it may not protect from enemy attacks.

Other Changes

Fixed an issue in recon where game controls would not work after trying to start Turf War and Photo Mode at the same time when playing with multiple people.

Fixed an issue in recon where when playing with a timer and the player was splatted, the photo pose would remain as the player pose if specific procedures were performed.

Fixed an issue in recon where when playing with a timer and the player was splatted, the countdown number would not display.

Fixed an issue where after having failed to save job history at the Grizzco terminal, the list of completed jobs would not properly display.

Fixed an issue in shops where after pressing certain buttons at the same time, some controls would not work.

The next update for Splatoon 3 will focus on introducing new features. In addition, this update will include weapon tuning to kick off the new season in March. According to the devs, this upcoming update is planned for the end of the current season.

Splatoon 3 is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to read our review of this gem right here. The title launched in September of last year, and quickly became the fastest-selling Switch game to date in Japan, thereby beating Animal Crossing: New Horizons.