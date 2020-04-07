New Ori and the Will of the Wisps Patch Improves Performance and Loading Times; Adds New Hideable HUD and Scaling Options

A new Ori and the Will of the Wisps patch has just been released for Xbox One and PC.

On Xbox One, the new update weighs in at roughly 3.9GB and packs several performance improvements, including improved map loading times and improvements to asset and scene loading. In addition, this brand-new patch addresses the reported achievement issues alongside several other fixes.

On top of that, the update also introduces new features to the game, including a hideable HUD, exclusive full-screen option, resolution and motion blur scaling options, controller vibration scaling option and Fast travel from the map has now been made a separate, purchasable, upgrade.

We’ve included the release notes for this new patch down below:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Patch 6/4 Release Notes – Improved performance – Improved map loading times – Improvements to scene and asset loading – Map remembers the last zoom position now when reopened – Fixed the buzzing issue for the vast majority of players – Fixed bugs with obtaining certain achievements – Fixed missing characters in Asian languages – Fixed problems with some controller buttons not working for some players – Fixed crashing / freezing on start issue – Fixed several issues where player gets trapped behind closed door after respawning – Fixed several instances of screen going black at certain moments – Fixed problems with picking up some of the collectibles – Many more minor fixes – Introduced an option to hide HUD, along with a dynamic HUD mode – Added exclusive fullscreen option – Introduced resolution scaling option – Introduced motion blur scaling option – Introduced controller vibration scaling option – Fast travel from map is now a separate upgrade purchasable from Opher Achievements fixes details: Healthy and Powerful achievements should be granted automatically when loading a save that meets all the criteria.

Destiny, Hardcore Fan, Shardless, Lightless, Look at the Time and Immortal will be granted when the player loads the save slot they finished the game on and watches the epilogue again, as long as they meet the required criteria.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available globally now for Xbox One and PC.