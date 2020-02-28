New NVIDIA GeForce 442.50 Driver Offers Security Improvements and is Optimized for The Division 2: Warlords of New York

The Green team has released its new NVIDIA GeForce 442.50 Driver which packs security improvements alongside optimizations for The Division 2: Warlords of New York.

Alongside being optimized for the upcoming The Division 2 expansion, the new WHQL driver is optimized for Apex Legends Season 4 and ARK: Genesis Part 1.

We weren’t able to check which security improvements have been implemented as NVIDIA's Security Bulletin 4996 page returns an error 404. We suggest reading the full release notes for this new driver through here, but we’ve also included a list of fixed issues down below:

Fixed Issues in NVIDIA GeForce 442.50 Driver [Apex Legends]: The game may crash with error DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG 0x887A0006. [2679551]

[Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error [2813996]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]

[Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to

Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2834199]

[Twitch Studio]: The app shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the NVIDIA Control Panel [2811830]

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level. [2826669]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may flicker when in-game HDR is enabled. [200585136]

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crashes occur during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs.[2822927]

The new driver can be downloaded through NVIDIA’s official website or though GeForce Experience.