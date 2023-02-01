New Monster Hunter Rise Update for Xbox and PC Addresses Occasional FPS and Audio Drops

A new Monster Hunter Rise update has been rolled out for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The patch notes were shared via the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, and haven't been posted on the Monster Hunter Rise website yet. According to the release notes, this new update aims to address various reported issues, including occasional framerate and audio drops, multiplayer party stability, and loading screen softlocks.

A new patch is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows for #MHRise! This fixes the following instability issues: 🔧 Occasional framerate & audio drops

🔧 Loading screen softlocks

🔧 Multiplayer party stability Thank you for your patience and feedback, Hunters! pic.twitter.com/0WMgkXS0T4 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 1, 2023

For those who've downloaded this new minor patch - does it fix the above-mentioned issues? Hit the comments down below.

After releasing on Nintendo Switch and PC, Monster Hunter Rise was also released for PlayStation and Xbox consoles last month.

Monster Hunter Rise evolves the series by introducing several new and exciting mechanics for hunters to master. Wire-based grappling actions can be performed by using a “Wirebug” while standing or in mid-air, adding an all-new level of aerial maneuverability to hunting strategies and attacks. Additionally, the game features the “Wyvern Riding” technique, which allows players to temporarily take control of a monster and yield spectacular battle sequences during hunts. Monster Hunter Rise also introduces new hunting partners called Palamutes, personalized and rideable “Canyne” companions that provide players with new sets of attack options. The “Canyne” Palamute companions join the series favorite “Felyne” Palicoes in assisting players while out on hunts.



Monster Hunter Rise features customizable optimizations, enabling hunters to enjoy their journey in 4K resolution and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, while also offering 3D audio for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Ranged and shielded weapons also make use of DualSense adaptive triggers on PlayStation 5. Additionally, the massive Monster Hunter™ Rise: Sunbreak paid expansion will arrive in Spring 2023.