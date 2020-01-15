New JPR And A.I Research Report Features Gamers’ Buying Plans: AMD Reigns Supreme, 1080p Still The Most Popular Standard

Tiburon Calif. – January 15, 2020 – Jon Peddie Research, in conjunction with Antikythera Intelligence and Research (A.I), and Wccftech, a technology publication house, held a worldwide survey of PC gamers from the 3.5 million Wccftech site visitors that resulted in 4,477 responses to 26 questions in October 2019. Survey results combined with the respondent’s demographic data produced 143,264 answers to critical consumer buying plans, market attitudes, and currently-owned equipment.

New research report from JPR, in partnership with A.I and Wccftech, reveals 1080p is still the most popular standard, AMD reigns supreme and VR making a comeback

The single largest response came from the U.S., followed by the U.K. Some of the results were surprising such as the large 41 percent installed base of AMD processors, plans to purchase Nvidia’s newest graphics add-in-board (AIB), and attitudes about pricing for motherboards, AIBs, virtual reality (VR), and head-mounted displays (HMDs).

This 55-page report contains what PC gamers think and are planning to buy on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. It’s intended for OEMs, component suppliers, and partners. Consisting of two parts, the written report – including an executive summary, and the raw database of the survey will provide valuable insights.

A sample of the survey questions is shown here:

AIB

What AIB do you currently own?

Do you have a Nvidia Turing card?

Are you planning on updating your graphics card?

What is the most you would ever pay for a top-notch AIB?

Which AIB vendor do you trust the most?

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

What CPU do you currently own?

Are you planning on upgrading this year? What is the most you would pay for an excellent CPU?

How much would you be willing to spend on a great motherboard?

VR

Do you have a VR capable system?

How much are you willing to pay for a VR HMD?

How much RAM does your system have?

What is the minimum acceptable resolution and FPS standard of gaming for you?

About Jon Peddie Research

Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in a variety of fields including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access products development. JPR’s Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on the market activity of PC graphics controllers for notebook and desktop computing.

Click here to learn more about this report, or to download it now.

JPR publishes a series of reports on the PC Gaming Hardware Market, covering the total market including systems and accessories from 31 countries.

