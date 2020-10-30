New iPad Air 4 in Green Gets Another Price Cut of $40 for the Wi-Fi Only Model, Making It the Best Tablet for Nearly Everybody

Previously, when the iPad Air 4 went up for pre-order, Amazon introduced a $40 price cut on the tablet. With Apple’s latest model finally available to purchase, if you missed out on the previous deal, you’ll be very happy to know that the iPad Air 4 is back in stock for the Wi-Fi-only model in Green and with the latest discount, you can get the slate for $559. With this version, you get 64GB of internal storage, and you can invest those $40 savings into a worthwhile accessory, like the Magic Keyboard or the Magic Pencil, as the iPad Air 4 is compatible with both.

This is by far Apple’s best price-to-performance tablet. It’s cheaper than the iPad Pro but looks a lot similar to it thanks to its slimmer bezels and its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The reduction of the bezels mean you can access the side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock at the tablet at your behest and the futuristic design will make you admire it for hours. Also, in lots of cases, the iPad Air 4 is faster than some of the most powerful laptops around thanks to the presence of Apple’s 5nm A14 Bionic chip.

The new silicon combines a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU that simply annihilates the A13 Bionic and the competition in both compute and graphics performance tests. In case you didn’t know, the A14 Bionic is the same chipset present in the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Aside from performance, you also have a terrific single rear and front-facing camera.

The single 12MP primary sensor can shoot at 4K, 60FPS HDR video, while the front-mounted 7MP can capture up to 1080p 60FPS footage. With the improved image and microphone quality, the upgraded hardware and software will mean your online classes will be a breeze. If you’re not using the tablet for work purposes and you want to use it for media consumption instead, the iPad Air 4 also ships with stereo speakers, and if you’re not using this tablet as your primary computer, it will effortlessly last you for a couple of days.

Honestly, there’s no telling how many units of this discounted model will last so if we were you, we’d pick it up and fast.