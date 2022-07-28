New Gmail Look is Finally Rolling Out to Everyone

Google has been teasing the new Gmail refresh since February and as promised, the company has finally stated that the new design is now becoming available for all Gmail users. The refresh puts Meet, Chat, and Spaces closer together as a part of the overall experience and also has elements from Google's Material Design.

The New Gmail Look is Supposed to Deliver a Better and Cleaner Experience to Everyone

However, Google has no plans of stopping there as the company has said that later this year, users will start seeing improvements to Gmail for tablet users, better support for emojis, as well as more accessibility features along with other upgrades.

If you are someone who uses Gmail for work, the new refresh may have rolled out already. For those who do not want the new look, you can always roll back, at least for now. For those who do not have the Chat enabled, you will still get the new look but in a Gmail-only view by default, and if you do not use some or any of those apps, you can either disable or enable them from the Quick Settings menu.

If you are looking to switch back, Google has instructions for you that are really easy to follow.

At the top right, click Settings .

. Under Quick Settings, click Go back to the original Gmail view .

. In the new window, click Reload.

Moving further, the updated UI moves the Mail, Meet, Spaces, and Chat buttons into a single list at the top of the left pane instead of displaying several conversations from each of the lists. They can still be accessed with ease, and the plus side is that you will not have everything in your face.

All these new Gmail changes are essentially a part of Google's overall approach to the Workspace suite and it is supposed to bring a better, unified style with AI-powered features.

You can watch the video below and learn about the new changes and layout.