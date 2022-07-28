Menu
Company

New Gmail Look is Finally Rolling Out to Everyone

Furqan Shahid
Jul 28, 2022

Google has been teasing the new Gmail refresh since February and as promised, the company has finally stated that the new design is now becoming available for all Gmail users. The refresh puts Meet, Chat, and Spaces closer together as a part of the overall experience and also has elements from Google's Material Design.

The New Gmail Look is Supposed to Deliver a Better and Cleaner Experience to Everyone

However, Google has no plans of stopping there as the company has said that later this year, users will start seeing improvements to Gmail for tablet users, better support for emojis, as well as more accessibility features along with other upgrades.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
The Google Pixel 7 Pro Uses 3 Samsung ISOCELL Cameras

If you are someone who uses Gmail for work, the new refresh may have rolled out already. For those who do not want the new look, you can always roll back, at least for now. For those who do not have the Chat enabled, you will still get the new look but in a Gmail-only view by default, and if you do not use some or any of those apps, you can either disable or enable them from the Quick Settings menu.

If you are looking to switch back, Google has instructions for you that are really easy to follow.

  • At the top right, click Settings.
  • Under Quick Settings, click Go back to the original Gmail view.
  • In the new window, click Reload.

Moving further, the updated UI moves the Mail, Meet, Spaces, and Chat buttons into a single list at the top of the left pane instead of displaying several conversations from each of the lists. They can still be accessed with ease, and the plus side is that you will not have everything in your face.

All these new Gmail changes are essentially a part of Google's overall approach to the Workspace suite and it is supposed to bring a better, unified style with AI-powered features.

You can watch the video below and learn about the new changes and layout.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Official Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders and Colorways Leak

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order