Menu
Company

New Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 18 Details Allegedly Leaked; Fortnite Collab Inside Destiny Mentioned, Lightfall Said to be Mass Effect-Cyberpunk Styled

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 22, 2022
destiny 2 showcase next expansion 2

New Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 18 details might have leaked, including info about an alleged Fortnite collaboration.

The details come from known Destiny leaker @DestinyTwoLeaks, and some details appear to be supported by Destiny leaker Ginsor as well.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Bungie To Deliver “Higher Priority Information” About Destiny 2 Today; Assessment, Goals & More

Earlier this month, @DestinyTwoLeaks posted a leak on PasteBin with new information about the next Destiny 2 expansion and season, and some parts of this leak appear to be in line with more recent leaks from Ginsor.

“So I’ve recently received some news I think many of you would enjoy reading through”, @DestinyTwoLeaks posted earlier this month. “I know just recently there was an incident in which I posted information that was not necessarily trustworthy, and that’s why I’ve gone through so many hoops to try and verify what I will be sharing here today.”

“I was never able to get 100% confirmation, but after looking at (what I assumed to be) official emails, phone numbers, and many cross-checking information. I believe this information to be true, and if I’m wrong, I apologize. That’s the whole reason for this twitter though, to share leaks. Now, here’s the information.”

The information on PasteBin is quite extensive so we suggest reading it in full here. Below you’ll find some interesting tidbits:

  • Well, it’s a pirate-themed season. There are some “space battles” involved. You go between Fallen Ketchs and steal the loot from them.
  • Nezarec takes some role, I’m not too sure how big but they might be in there.
  • Fortnite collab will happen inside destiny too. I heard it was Fortnite-themed Eververse sets, but it might just be some emblems. (note: it just got leaked: link)
  • ------------------------------------
  • Lightfall: Neptune City has a bunch of neon lights, and an 80s vibe all around. GinsorKR tweeted something about Cyberpunk earlier, so I guess that backs it up.
  • Elizabeth Bray’s fish thing is from Neptune.

Over the weekend, Ginsor took to Twitter by tweeting that the upcoming Lightfall expansion looks like a mix of Mass Effect and Cyberpunk. Later on, the leaker showed an image from Fortnite-themed armor sets inside Destiny 2. Down below you’ll find this tweet.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
New Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 18 Details Allegedly Leaked; Fortnite Collab Inside Destiny Mentioned, Lightfall Said to be Mass Effect-Cyberpunk Styled

Some interesting stuff for sure, although we’re sure that not all Destiny 2 fans will be happy with the Fortnite collaboration.

We’ll keep you updated on this matter as soon as more information comes in. Bungie will be airing a Destiny 2 showcase tomorrow during which the developer will share more about the game's upcoming expansion.

Products mentioned in this post

Destiny 2
USD 18
Fortnite

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order