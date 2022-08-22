New Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 18 Details Allegedly Leaked; Fortnite Collab Inside Destiny Mentioned, Lightfall Said to be Mass Effect-Cyberpunk Styled

New Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 18 details might have leaked, including info about an alleged Fortnite collaboration.

The details come from known Destiny leaker @DestinyTwoLeaks, and some details appear to be supported by Destiny leaker Ginsor as well.

Earlier this month, @DestinyTwoLeaks posted a leak on PasteBin with new information about the next Destiny 2 expansion and season, and some parts of this leak appear to be in line with more recent leaks from Ginsor.

“So I’ve recently received some news I think many of you would enjoy reading through”, @DestinyTwoLeaks posted earlier this month. “I know just recently there was an incident in which I posted information that was not necessarily trustworthy, and that’s why I’ve gone through so many hoops to try and verify what I will be sharing here today.”

“I was never able to get 100% confirmation, but after looking at (what I assumed to be) official emails, phone numbers, and many cross-checking information. I believe this information to be true, and if I’m wrong, I apologize. That’s the whole reason for this twitter though, to share leaks. Now, here’s the information.”

The information on PasteBin is quite extensive so we suggest reading it in full here. Below you’ll find some interesting tidbits:

Well, it’s a pirate-themed season. There are some “space battles” involved. You go between Fallen Ketchs and steal the loot from them.

Nezarec takes some role, I’m not too sure how big but they might be in there.

Fortnite collab will happen inside destiny too. I heard it was Fortnite-themed Eververse sets, but it might just be some emblems. (note: it just got leaked: link)

------------------------------------

Lightfall: Neptune City has a bunch of neon lights, and an 80s vibe all around. GinsorKR tweeted something about Cyberpunk earlier, so I guess that backs it up.

Elizabeth Bray’s fish thing is from Neptune.

Over the weekend, Ginsor took to Twitter by tweeting that the upcoming Lightfall expansion looks like a mix of Mass Effect and Cyberpunk. Later on, the leaker showed an image from Fortnite-themed armor sets inside Destiny 2. Down below you’ll find this tweet.

Some interesting stuff for sure, although we’re sure that not all Destiny 2 fans will be happy with the Fortnite collaboration.

We’ll keep you updated on this matter as soon as more information comes in. Bungie will be airing a Destiny 2 showcase tomorrow during which the developer will share more about the game's upcoming expansion.