"Momentum around blockchain continues to build. It is the enabler of decentralized and distributed computing, making way for innovative business models. To power this new era of computing, Intel is delivering solutions that can offer an optimal balance of hashing throughput and energy efficiency regardless of a customer’s operating environment. Intel’s decades of R&D in cryptography, hashing techniques and ultra-low voltage circuits make it possible for blockchain applications to scale their computing power without compromising on sustainability.”
New block scale Intel ASIC technology revealed offering 580 GH/s blockchain hash rates
GRIID Infrastructure is joined by Argo Blockchain, Block Inc., and Hive Blockchain Technologies to become the first customers to work with the Intel Blockscale application-specific integrated circuit or ASIC. The new infrastructure will be able to power up to 580 GH/s hash rate for effective and efficient cryptocurrency mining on a large scale.
Intel announces new block scale technology for energy-efficient blockchain hashing
Intel reveals today information about the newest Blockscale ASIC. Utilizing several years of research and development, this ASIC will supply consumers with energy-efficient hashing for proof-of-work consensus grids.
Compute requirement for blockchains operating proof-of-work consensus tools is rising rapidly due to resiliency and capability to scale without surrendering decentralization. This increasing pool of computing power demands an immense quantity of energy, necessitating new technologies that can deliver the required capacity in a more energy-efficient way while also being stable enough to mitigate long-term e-waste circumstances.
For proof-of-work algorithms consistent with ASIC-based systems and SHA-256 hashing, the Intel Blockscale ASIC will provide the power efficiency and computing capacity required to reach scalability and sustainability. Intel will be capable of offering it in magnitude without compromising the stockpile of new CPUs or GPUs.
Intel is committed to advancing blockchain technology in a responsible way, and we’re proud to collaborate with and provide solutions to companies that are creating a more sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem globally. The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a major role in helping bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives in the years ahead.
— Jose Rios, general manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, Intel
Some key features for the Intel Blockscale ASIC include:
- Dedicated Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256) ASIC processor.
- Up to 580 GH/s hash rate operating and 26 J/TH power efficiency.
- On-chip temperature- and voltage-sensing capabilities.
- Support for up to 256 integrated circuits per chain.
- Reference hardware design and software stack to jump-start customers' system development.
Customers of Intel Blockscale ASIC will begin to receive shipments starting in the third quarter of 2022. Beginning next year and into the future, Intel will be operating with and providing future customers who convey the company's sustainability ideals.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter