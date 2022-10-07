3DMark Benchmark Receives Intel XeSS Feature Test

UL Benchmarks has released its new feature test that incorporates Intel's XeSS technology within the 3DMark benchmark suite. The Intel XeSS feature test is available now for 3DMark Professional Edition customers with a valid annual license. Customers with an older, perpetual Professional Edition license will need to purchase a yearly license to unlock the Intel XeSS feature test.

3DMark feature tests are specially designed to highlight distinct methods, operations, or abilities. The Intel XeSS feature test delivers information on how XeSS affects performance.

The 3DMark Intel XeSS frame inspector tool enables image quality comparisons with an interactive side-by-side display of XeSS vs. native-resolution rendering.

Image source: UL Solutions.

The test generates a scene founded on the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark two times to deliver the outcome the new tech has on performance and image quality. The first run calculates baseline performance by rendering the scene with temporal anti-aliasing, or TAA, for the desired output resolution. The second pass renders the stage at a lower resolution and then utilizes the specified XeSS mode to upscale the frames. The result shows you the average frames per second from each run and the difference in performance defined as a percentage rate.

The 3DMark Intel XeSS feature test also includes the frame inspector tool to compare image quality with a side-by-side view of Intel XeSS and native-resolution rendering. Users can render up to one hundred consecutive frames from the feature test and freely pan around or zoom in up to thirty-two times.

Image source: UL Solutions.

Intel's Xe Super Sampling is a new graphics technology from the company utilizing AI-enhanced upscaling to enhance performance while retaining high image fidelity. XeSS generates each frame at a lower resolution to increase performance and then employs AI upscaling to render frames at the target output resolution.

To run the feature test, you must have a compatible graphics card supporting Intel's XeSS and Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing Tier 1.1. Intel XeSS-compatible graphics cards include the Intel Arc GPU series, AMD Radeon series, and NVIDIA GeForce series with Shader Model 6.4 support. Users will also need Windows 11 or Windows 10 64-bit, version 20H2 or newer, to run the new benchmark tool.

The Intel XeSS feature test is integrated into the 3DMark Advanced Edition and is available as a free update for users who purchased 3DMark after January 8, 2019. Users who already own 3DMark but bought it before January 8, 2019, will need to purchase the Port Royal upgrade to unlock the Intel XeSS feature test. Users can read more about 3DMark updates and upgrades and buy 3DMark on Steam or directly from UL Benchmarks.

News Source: UL Solutions