Netflix Wants You to Create Your Own Account, Introduces New ‘Profile Transfer’ Feature

Netflix has lost a lot of potential subscribers all thanks to password-sharing among friends and family. The company is trying to handle the situation with grace, preventing users to share their account passwords with others. To regain its subscribers, Netflix has introduced a new feature called "Profile Transfer" which will allow users to migrate their personal and curated profile from someone else's account to their new account. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Netflix Introduces Profile Transfer Tool to Tackle Password-Sharing

Today, Netflix has seen fit to announce that users can now transfer an existing profile to a new account without deleting the content recommendations, My List, saved games, viewing history, and personal settings. According to Netflix, the feature will ease the hassle and allow users to save their account data and move away from various situations like moving out of the house.

What this means is that the company is pursuing users to create a new account without losing their preferences and saved content. All of the personally curated content will be transferred to a new account. While it is a pretty decent feature, Netflix is aiming to regain its subscribers by pushing users to create their accounts instead of sharing passwords.

Netflix also implemented another change recently to tackle the password-sharing scenario. The company identified account logins from different regions or locations and added a fee of $2.99 if you wish to keep on sharing your password with friends or family. The extra fee is charged for "Extra Members." For Netflix, the Profile Transfer feature makes sense as it would help users create their accounts without losing data. You can check out more details here.

Netflix confirmed that it lost more than 200,000 subscribers in Q1 of 2022. This is potentially due to users sharing their passwords with family or friends. Additionally, the numbers are also going down for Netflix because users are moving to other streaming platforms like Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. One of the reasons why users are shifting to other platforms is affordability and the selection of content available.

We will update you guys as soon as more details are available on Netflix's attempts to regain its subscribers. Would you consider using the new Profile Transfer tool? Let us know in the comments.