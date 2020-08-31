Netflix Makes Some Content Available For Free – No Account Required

Netflix has made some of its original content available for free for anyone to watch without signing up for an account. The selection of content includes episodes of Stranger Things, Our Planet, Murder Mystery, and more.

The free content includes a few movies that viewers can watch in their entirety, while only the first episodes of the TV shows are available to watch. Netflix told Gadgets360 this is a marketing promotion:

“We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

If somehow you still do not have a Netflix account or share one with your friends or family, you can watch the free content on offer by going to this link. This link will work everywhere around the world where Netflix is officially available. Once on this page, you can simply click on any of the available content titles to start watching them.

Here is the content that is available for free:

Stranger Things

Elite

Grace and Frankie

Boss Baby: Back in Business

Murder Mystery

Love is Blind

The Two Popes

When They See Us

Bird Box

Our Planet

However, you can only watch this free content on Windows, Mac, and Android devices. Even though Netflix's support page says that iOS is not supported, we were able to watch the free Netflix content just fine using Safari on iPad (using iPadOS 14). If you watch Netflix on TV, a set-top device like Roku or Apple TV, gaming console, the free content will not be available for you. If you try to watch the free content via incognito mode in any browser, you will also be unable to watch the free content. We are not sure why Netflix has done that but it probably has something to do with data tracking and cookies.

via Gadgets360