NBA 2K23’s 5 Different Editions Include XP Boosts and a Virtual Go-Kart, PC Still Last-Gen

Earlier this week, we got some early info on NBA 2K23’s Michael Jordan and Championship Editions, but now we have full details and pricing for the game’s dizzying array of different editions (five in total). While the most expensive editions feature Jordan on the cover, the standard and Digital Deluxe editions will be fronted by Devin Booker. As always, 2K will be charging a $10 premium for the next-gen version of NBA 2K23, with crossgen support locked to the more expensive editions. Once again, PC players will only be getting the last-gen version.

Some of the stuff included in the more expensive NBA 2K23 editions will likely raise some eyebrows, including multiple XP boosters to help with the series’ ever-present grind and a Michael-Jordan-themed go-kart. Yes, really. That said, the $150 Championship Edition is arguably a good deal, as it includes a full year of NBA League Pass, which would cost nearly $200 on its own usually. Pre-orders for NBA 2K23 are open now – you can get a full rundown of everything included in each edition, below.

Standard Edition ($60 for last-gen, $70 for current-gen)

WNBA Edition (Same price as standard edition)

GameStop Exclusive. Cover features Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird. Bird and Taurasi’s WNBA jerseys featured as in-game bonus content.

Digital Deluxe Edition ($80)

Dual-gen access

MyTeam content:

10K MyTeam Points

10 MyTeam Tokens

23 MyTeam Promo Packs

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTeam Cards

1 Free Agent Option Pack

1 Diamond Jordan Shoe

1 Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCareer content:

10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

1 2-Hr Double XP Coin

4 Cover Star T-Shirts

1 Backpack and Arm Sleeves

1 Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

Michael Jordan Edition ($100)

Dual-gen access

Digital Deluxe Edition content

Additional 100K Virtual Currency

Championship Edition ($150)

Dual-gen access

Digital Deluxe and Michael Jordan Edition content

12-month NBA League Pass subscription

Another 100k Virtual Currency

MyTeam Content:

10% XP Boost on MyTeam Season Progression

MyCareer Content:

10% XP Boost on MyCareer Season Progression

Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart

NBA 2K23 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on September 9.