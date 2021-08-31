NBA 2K22 Shows First PS5/XSX Footage, New Shot Meter, Defensive AI, and More Detailed

NBA 2K22 hits the court in just a bit over a week, and 2K is finally detailing some of what you can expect from the “next-gen” PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. First up, we have our debut gameplay trailer, which reveals that the game looks more-or-less the same as last year, albeit with some new animations and what appear to be better models for the WNBA players. Check it out for yourself, below.

As for gameplay changes, Visual Concepts is once again revamping shooting after mixed reception to last year’s new Pro-Stick shooting. This year, the system is changing to make open shots easier to land (and contested shots harder).

Shooting has undergone many changes for NBA 2K22. There’s a new shot meter with a dynamically resizing make window. This window will expand when you’re taking high-quality shots with good shooters, but will shrink when heavily contested, shooting with a low-rated shooter, or fatigued. The major emphasis for shooting success this year is Shot IQ. The teams that work for open looks and take smart shots are going to see much more success than the teams that force up bad shots. It sounds elementary, but it’s something we really keyed on this year as taking quality shots was more or less overshadowed by ratings and stick skills. Shot timing still plays a major role in the skill gap (and yes, you still get an additional boost for turning the meter off), but will only take you so far if you’re taking bad shots. We’ve heavily focus-group tested the new shooting mechanics with players of all skill levels and believe this is the best that shooting has ever felt in NBA 2K.

Meanwhile, Visual Concepts is also revamping defensive AI, dribbling, and even allowing you to play around with a new Dunk Style Creator. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect…

Defense & Defensive AI : Completely rebuilt shot contest and blocking systems, a significant update to the fundamental defensive rotations, and much more.

: Completely rebuilt shot contest and blocking systems, a significant update to the fundamental defensive rotations, and much more. Dribbling: Players will experience a unique feel and rhythm when sizing up, significantly faster overall pace and much tighter control in navigating the court, and a ton of other new combos, cancels, and move chains;

Players will experience a unique feel and rhythm when sizing up, significantly faster overall pace and much tighter control in navigating the court, and a ton of other new combos, cancels, and move chains; Post Play: Upgrades highlight loads of new content, including new movement and a new arsenal of back-to-basket moves.

Upgrades highlight loads of new content, including new movement and a new arsenal of back-to-basket moves. Finishing: Along with a focus on creating more of a skill gap for finishing at the rim, players can also completely customize their dunk repertoire with an all-new Dunk Style Creator;

Along with a focus on creating more of a skill gap for finishing at the rim, players can also completely customize their dunk repertoire with an all-new Dunk Style Creator; Builds, Badges & Takeover: Adjustments to create more balanced builds, and an increase of the total badge count to 80, offer many ways for players to impact the game. Additionally, NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles introduces Takeover Perks, which you can unlock to strengthen your existing Takeover abilities.

NBA 2K22 hit the court on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on September 10. As usual, you’ll need to pay a premium to upgrade from a last-gen to current/next-gen version.