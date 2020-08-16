Naztech Fabric Power Bank 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Hours – Avail Now

You won’t always have access to a power source so having a power bank in your pocket is your best option. A power bank is extremely handy especially since we are all very dependent on our devices. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the Naztech Fabric Power Bank. The offer will expire in a few hours, so avail it as soon as you can. You don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Naztech Fabric Power Bank 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 features

This power bank offers you the chance to charge 3 devices at once. The best thing is that it does this at great speeds too. You don’t have to wait hours for your devices to get charged anymore. It has amazing features that help protect the devices. It is a perfect companion for travelers, students, professionals. It is light and doesn’t take up much space. Here are highlights of what the Naztech Power Bank has in store for you:

Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously at the fastest speeds possible

Massive 20,000mAh capacity can recharge most phones up to 6 times on a single charge

Powers up compatible Qualcomm QC 3.0 devices 4X faster than standard chargers

USB-C PD port supports up to 18 watts of high voltage charging power

Specs

Color: black

Finish: premium fabirc

Materials: plastic, metal

Dimensions: 8.1"H x 4.1"L x 1.2"W

Weight: 15oz

Capacity: 20,000mAh

Ports: 1x USB-C PD, 2x QC 3.0

+56 hours extra battery life

Ultra slim & durable

TSA-Approved

Overvoltage/overcurrent/short-circuit protection

Temperature regulation

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank

USB-C charging cable

User manual

The offer will expire in just a few hours, so get the power bank right away. So, what are you waiting for? Invest now!

Original Price Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank: $89

Wccftech Discount Price Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank: $59.99