Naztech Fabric Power Bank 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Hours – Avail Now
You won’t always have access to a power source so having a power bank in your pocket is your best option. A power bank is extremely handy especially since we are all very dependent on our devices. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the Naztech Fabric Power Bank. The offer will expire in a few hours, so avail it as soon as you can. You don’t want to miss this opportunity.
Naztech Fabric Power Bank 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 features
This power bank offers you the chance to charge 3 devices at once. The best thing is that it does this at great speeds too. You don’t have to wait hours for your devices to get charged anymore. It has amazing features that help protect the devices. It is a perfect companion for travelers, students, professionals. It is light and doesn’t take up much space. Here are highlights of what the Naztech Power Bank has in store for you:
- Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously at the fastest speeds possible
- Massive 20,000mAh capacity can recharge most phones up to 6 times on a single charge
- Powers up compatible Qualcomm QC 3.0 devices 4X faster than standard chargers
- USB-C PD port supports up to 18 watts of high voltage charging power
Specs
- Color: black
- Finish: premium fabirc
- Materials: plastic, metal
- Dimensions: 8.1"H x 4.1"L x 1.2"W
- Weight: 15oz
- Capacity: 20,000mAh
- Ports: 1x USB-C PD, 2x QC 3.0
- +56 hours extra battery life
- Ultra slim & durable
- TSA-Approved
- Overvoltage/overcurrent/short-circuit protection
- Temperature regulation
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank
- USB-C charging cable
- User manual
The offer will expire in just a few hours, so get the power bank right away. So, what are you waiting for? Invest now!
Original Price Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank: $89
Wccftech Discount Price Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank: $59.99
