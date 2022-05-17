This N64 Portal Demake Running on Real Hardware is Looking Promising

Someone is working on a Nintendo 64 Portal Demake running on real hardware.

Demakes of getting more popular by the day, but today we wanted to share something really special – a demake of 2007’s Portal that is running on a modded Nintendo 64. Created by YouTuber ‘James Lambert’, this new video shows the demake running with the Portal gun in a working state, complete with recursive portal rendering. Quite impressive given the hardware limitations of the Nintendo 64 – a console that was released in 1996 and was followed up in 2001 by the GameCube.

You check out footage of the Portal N64 Demake down below:

Those interested can grab this Portal demake via Github right here and play it on a modded N64 console or through a Nintendo 64 PC emulator, although, of course, the latter isn't nearly as cool as playing it on actual Nintendo 64 hardware.

In other Portal demake-related news – earlier this month we covered a Portal demake within Unreal Engine 5 with Ray Tracing. Be sure to check that out if you consider yourself a Portal or demake fan.

Portal was originally released for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in 2007 as part of Valve’s Orange Box bundle.

Portal is a new single player game from Valve. Set in the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories, Portal has been called one of the most innovative new games on the horizon and will offer gamers hours of unique gameplay. The game is designed to change the way players approach, manipulate, and surmise the possibilities in a given environment; similar to how Half-Life® 2's Gravity Gun innovated new ways to leverage an object in any given situation. Players must solve physical puzzles and challenges by opening portals to maneuvering objects, and themselves, through space.

News Source: Thanks DSOgaming