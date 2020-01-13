MySQL & SQL For Beginners Can Be Yours For Just $12.99 – Discount Offer Expires In A Few Hours

SQL is something that you could learn if you are looking to expand your skillset. It will help you create software and dynamic websites and maybe even allow you to create a career out of this. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the MySQL & SQL For Beginners. The offer will expire in a few hours, so don’t overthink this and invest in this offer right away. You will regret it if the moment passes!

MySQL & SQL for Beginners features

The course is amazing and will allow you to become an expert in just a few hours. It is extensive and covers everything you need to get started in this line. It will not only help you create basic SQL but will help you look into complex queries, transactions and stored procedures. MySQL is an extremely popular database and you will learn a lot by investing your time in this field. Here are highlights of what the MySQL & SQL For Beginners has to offer:

Access 136 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7

Create, query & update databases

Understand transactions & database isolation levels

Use triggers, views & stored procedures

Understand database users & security

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

Internet access required

Instructor

The course has been designed and brought to you by John Purcell. He has worked for over 14 years with companies like AT&T, SPSS, CSC. He worked as a contractor and software developer, so he has a lot of experience in the field. He now runs a website and aims to educate students all around the world. His courses are interactive and easy to understand, so invest away as you will be in safe hands.

Original Price MySQL & SQL For Beginners: $200

Wccftech Discount Price MySQL & SQL For Beginners: $12.99