MultiVersus Open Beta Begins on July 26th, Early Access One Week Earlier

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 14, 2022
MultiVersus

Today, Warner Bros. Games announced that the free-to-play platform fighter game MultiVersus will be out in Open Beta starting July 26th at 9 AM Pacific Time, though there's an Early Access phase starting exactly one week earlier. Early Access will be available to anyone who participated in the MultiVersus Closed Alpha and those who earn a code via Twitch Drops.

Here's what players can expect to find in the MultiVersus Open Beta:

  • Characters: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. Please note, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and Taz will be immediately available to play when the Open Beta begins. All other characters can be unlocked through gameplay.
  • Maps: The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort & Tree Fort 1 vs. 1 (Adventure Time), Scooby's Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), Trophy's E.D.G.E., Trophy's E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and Training Room.
  • Modes: 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, 1-4 player local matches, co-op vs. A.I. matches, custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), and tutorials – all offering different ways to play and experience the game.

The developers have promised that the Open Beta will be updated with characters, maps, seasonal content, and more in the coming months.

MultiVersus will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam) with full cross-play and cross-progression support. The game features a dedicated server-based rollback netcode to enable robust online competition.

In our recent Closed Alpha preview, Francesco wrote:

Being still in Alpha, many features in MultiVersus will be tweaked in the future. While I'm not feeling too good about some of them, chiefly the general floatiness, it is undeniable that I had tons of fun with the Alpha build, also thanks to the excellent rollback netcode that made most matches play smoothly, and I really can't wait to experience more of it in the coming months.

