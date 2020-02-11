MSI’s Rose Pink Prestige 14 Laptop has Some Fantastic Specs!

In stark contrast to other gaming laptops, MSI's Limited Edition Rose Pink Prestige 14 laptop offers both, vibrant color scheme and power that gamers will want. The MSI's Laptop comes packing with a 10th generation Core processor, 16 GB DDR3 RAM, an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU, which has 4 GB of GDDR5 memory.

MSI's Rose Pink Prestige 14 is a Limited edition Rose Pink laptop that is perfect for gamers who want to add some color to your mobile gaming laptop

Installed on this device is Intel's 10th generation Core i7-19710U "Comet Lake" processor paired with 16 GB of LPDDR3 2133 MHz RAM, which runs in this single-channel mode. This Hexa-core processor is designed to allow you to push creative boundaries. This processor delivers heavyweight performance and lightweight portability. This Hexa-core processor speeds up creative software that enabling on-the-go creator by offering a 50% performance boost when compared to the previous model.

The installed NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU offers incredible performance in your favorite creative apps. This dedicated GPU, when combined with NVIDIA Studio Drivers, allows you to get the best performance and reliability to supercharge your creativity. Both of these components will enable this laptop to offer up to 10-hour battery life and only take fifteen minutes for up to 1.5 hours of use. This allows for your creativity to flourish no matter the location you are in!

The design of this laptop is fantastic, part of this design is the superb typing experience and to deliver this, the Prestige Series is made with the unique 5-degree hinge design, which is able to tilt the keyboard at the best typing angle automatically. The optimizes 1.5 mm key travel makes typing much more comfortable and precise. This laptop utilizes the best materials and designs to offer Military-Grade Durability (Specifically MIL-STD-810G military standard. The connectivity of this laptop is two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and a Micro SD port.











The Creator Center allows for even more optimization with easily adjustable system modes and resources for a wide range of needs.

Availability & Pricing

This unique laptop is currently on sale at both Amazon and Newegg for $1,399. But if you are planning to buy this laptop from Amazon, at the time of writing, there is only two left in stock.

