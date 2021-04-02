MSI is working on a special variant of its MEG Z590 ACE motherboard which is covered in aluminum and gold aesthetics. Known as the MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition, the motherboard comes with a great and phenomenal look that should be expected of a motherboard of this tier. The Gold Edition variant was spotted by Momomo_US.

MSI's MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition Offers A Stunning Design With A Price Well Over $600 US

MSI is back with its MEG ACE, this time featuring the Z590 chipset and design that is much powerful than ever. The MSI MEG Z590 ACE GOLD Edition features an insane amount of technical expertise that has gone into its design and development. You can read our review of the Intel Core i9-11900K CPU with the MSI MEG Z590 ACE motherboard here.

Featured right below MSI's flagship Z590 product, the MEG Z590 GODLIKE, the MSI MEG Z590 ACE GOLD Edition comes with an insane power delivery setup. You get a Direct 19 Phase All-Digital VRM with 90 Amp Smart Power Stages. Power to the VRM and CPU socket is provided through a dual 8-pin connector configuration.

MSI MEG Z590 ACE GOLD Edition Motherboard Features:

Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket

Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5600(OC) MHz

Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports: Thunderbolt USB-C at true 40 Gb/s speeds, 8K display support, Daisy-Chaining, and Multi-Port Accessory Architecture provide reliable connectivity and a better user experience.

Quadruple M.2 Connectors: Onboard 4x M.2 connectors for the maximum storage performance with one Lightning Gen 4 solution. Shield Frozr design keeps M.2 SSDs safe while preventing throttling, making them run faster.

Extreme Power Design: INTERSIL digital PWM, 16+2+1 phases with 90A Smart Power Stage, dual CPU power connectors, and exclusive Mirrored Power Arrangement to unleash the true power of your processors.

Outstanding Cooling Solution: Aluminum Cover, VRM Heat-pipe, 7W/mK thermal pads, M.2 Shield Frozr and Aluminum Backplate ensure the extreme performance with low temp.

2.5G LAN with latest Wi-Fi 6E: Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN manager and latest Wi-Fi 6E solution which supports 6GHz spectrum delivering the best online gaming experience.

Smart Button: One button with multiple hardware control. Reset Computer, Safe Boot, Turbo Fan, and EZ LED control functions with just one click.

8 Layer PCB with 2oz Thickened Copper: Provides higher performance and long-lasting system stability without any compromise.

Audio Boost 5 HD: Ultimate audio solution with the latest premium ALC4082 audio processor combining ESS audio DAC and amplifier delivers a breathtaking experience.

The rampage doesn't end here, the MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard also features support for four DDR4 Rams with speeds of up to 5600+ MHz (OC) and a capacity of up to 128 GB. The board features 6 SATA III ports and a single USB 3.0/3.2 Gen 2 front-panel header. Before we talk about I/O and expansion on this motherboard, let's look at the design itself.

MSI's MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition is simply put, brilliant in its design and features. The ATX motherboard features several heatsinks and a futuristic design theme on it with brushed aluminum accents in silver and gold colors. The heatsink includes a heat pipe and makes use of 7W/MK to dissipate heat effectively.

Now coming to the expansion slots, the MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition motherboard features three PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots, and quad M.2 slots (1x Gen4x4, 3x Gen 3x4), all of which are cooled by the M.2 Shield Frozr heatsinks. There's an additional 6-pin connector on the bottom of the board to help it support the additional power stress of the PCIe lanes when loaded up with several devices at once. But here's the thing, MSI has added extra PCB layers to the PCBs on all Z590 boards, 8 in total on the ACE.

For I/O, you get 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (2 Type-A) ports, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 2 MiniDP port, 2.5G (RTL8125B) Ethernet LAN ports, Intel WiFi 6E (BT 5.2) functionality, Audio Boost HD and to top it all off, buttons for Clearing CMOS & flashing the BIOS. The MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition won't be coming in cheap as reflected by its specifications and design. The standard edition is listed for $541 US over at Newegg so expect the gold edition to cost a premium of well over $600 US when it hits retail shelves in mid of April.