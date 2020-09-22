MSI’s GE66 Raider Dragonshield Limited Edition Gaming Laptop Is Now Available For $2,899 – A Unique Look With Great Specs

MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, announces the availability of its new GE66 Raider Dragonshield Limited Edition gaming laptop. With a blazingly fast 300Hz refresh rate display, five times faster than conventional laptops, gamers can now react quicker while gaming and enjoy all-day gaming with a 99.9Whr battery.

MSI Unveils GE66 Raider Dragonshield Limited Edition Gaming Laptop

Real-time ray tracing also brings cinematic-quality rendering to even the most visually intense games. The all-in-one gaming laptop is also armed with the latest 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics. Following are some of the main feature specs of the MSI GE66 Raider Dragonshield Limited edition laptop:

Up to the latest 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor

Windows 10 Home

Up to latest GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-Q Design

Mystic Light with panoramic aurora lighting design

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 300Hz, IPS-level gaming display (Optional)

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 240Hz, IPS-level gaming display (Optional)

99.9Whr Battery Capacity

New Cooler Boost 5 with bigger fans and wider heat pipes

Thin bezel design

Dragon Center with exclusive gaming mode 2.0

Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries

Duo Wave speaker design by Dynaudio system

MSI partnered with concept artist Colie Wertz, who contributed to films such as Star Wars: The Prequel Trilogy, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, Transformers, and Bumblebee.

“When designing the exterior of the GE66 Raider Dragonshield, I drew inspiration from its interior – light, mobile and powerful, like a speed weapon,” said concept and VFX artist Colie Wertz. “The etched panels and the precision of its finish serve as the elegant armor that hugs the laptop’s engine while protecting it during any adventure.” via MSI

Adding to its unique design, the limited edition laptop features mystic light with panoramic aurora lighting that expands across the entire front of the chassis, and 16.8 million colors for gamers to showcase their ultimate RGB gaming theme. MSI’s True Color Technology also delivers the perfect mode for various use cases, including movie watching, web browsing, gaming, and extended use with anti-blue light mode.









For an immersive gaming experience, the GE66 Raider Dragonshield packs hi-res audio, 3D surround sound, and MSI’s new front-firing Duo Wave speaker, providing a punchier and more accurate sound. Additional features include Cooler Boost 5 with larger fans and wider heat pipes to ensure maximum performance during extreme gaming. The upgraded 1080p web camera for crystal clear streaming and WiFi 6 for faster wireless gaming.

MSI’s Dragon Center software also helps gamers control and customize their laptop with Crosshair overlay to help aim and shoot on FPS gaming titles, Game Highlights to capture and record memorable plays, MSI Companion for adjusting settings in-game, Battery Master to extend the battery’s life and AI noise cancellation for the speaker and microphone. The GE66 Raider Dragonshield Limited Edition is available now at Amazon starting at $2,899.