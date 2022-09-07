Menu
MSI X670E AM5 Motherboard Prices Confirmed, Almost Twice As Expensive As X570 AM4 Boards, Flagship MEG GODLIKE For $1299 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 7, 2022
MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi Motherboard Listed Online For Over 550 Euros, PRO X670-P WiFi For Over 350 Euros 1

MSI seems to have confirmed the prices of its next-gen X670E AM5 motherboards and they appear to be almost twice as expensive as AM5 X570 boards.

MSI X670E AM5 Motherboard Prices Revealed, Starting at $289 US & Up To $1299 US

The prices have been listed at MSI's official store webpage where the company has listed its only four X670E motherboards, the MEG X670E GODLIKE, the MEG X670E ACE, the MPG X670E Carbon WiFi & the PRO X670-P WiFi. The prices are listed below:

  • MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE - $1299.99 US
  • MSI MEG X670E ACE - $699.99 US
  • MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi - $479.99 US
  • MSI PRO X670-P WiFi - $289.99 US
MSI X670E AM5 Motherboard Prices Revealed, Starting at $289 US & Up To $1299 US 1

The prices are definitely higher than the previous gen AM4 X570 motherboards. For comparison, the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE launched at $699.99 US so we are looking at an 85% higher price for MSI's MEG X670E GODLIKE board. The MEG X570 ACE launched at $369.99 US so that's almost a 95% bump in pricing. The MSI MPG X570S currently retails at $269.99 US, a slight cut from its 299 USD MSRP but this segment has also seen an 80% bump in pricing with the AM5 X670E series. The last motherboard from the Pro series would've retailed around the $200 US segment but that also sees a 50% bump in pricing.

MSI AM5 X670E vs AM4 X570 Motherboard Prices:

Motherboard NamePredecessor NameAM5 Price (MSRP)AM4 PriceDifference
MSI MEG X670E GODLIKEMSI MEG X570 GODLIKE$1299.99 US$699.99 US (MSRP)+85%
MSI MEG X670E ACEMSI MEG X570S ACE$699.99 US$359.99 US (Retail)+95%
MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFiMSI MPG X570S Carbon WiFi$479.99 US$269.99 US (Retail)+80%
MSI PRO X670-P WiFiN/A$289.99 USN/AN/A

MSI X670E & X670 Motherboards

MSI will be rolling out four brand new X670E Motherboards within its MEG, MPG, and PRO lineups.  So with the motherboards out of the way, let's take a look at the individual specs and features that each product has to offer.

msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-1
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-2
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-3
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-4
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-5
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-6
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-7
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-8
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-9
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-10
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-11
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-12
msi-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-14
MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE Motherboard - The Flagship To Rule Them All!

Starting with the flagship, first, we have to talk about the size of this monster of a motherboard. The MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE will measure 305mm x 288mm. That's slightly smaller than the MEG Z690 GODLIKE but it will definitely be one of the biggest and baddest motherboards out there, one that every other manufacturer will be keeping a close eye on as they try to tackle it with their own X670E flagships.

  • Support For AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs (AM5) Socket
  • 24+2+1 Phase (105A) CPU VRM Design
  • Dual 8-Pin Power Connectors For CPU
  • Four DDR5 DIMM Slots (Up To 128 GB Capacities)
  • EXPO Support With DDR5-5600+ Memory Support
  • 10 Layer & 2 Oz Copper PCB Design
  • Three x16 PCIe Gen 5 Slots (x16/x8/x8 Electrical)
  • Four M.2 Slots (1x Gen 5, 3x Gen 4)
  • M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks For M.2 Slots
  • Steel Reinforced PCIe and Memory Slots
  • Dual X670E "Promontory" PCH Dies
  • 8 SATA III Ports, Dual USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2 Ports (With 60W PD Charging0
  • Dual Front Panel USB 3.0 Headers
In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 24+2+1 phases with 105A MOSFETs. Power to the CPU is provided through dual 8-pin connectors, a 24-pin ATX connector for the motherboard, one 6-pin power connector (at the bottom) for the PCIe lanes, and one 6-pin PD power connector (next to the 24-pin ATX connector) to deliver PD 60W charging for the front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gbps Type C connector. You can also note the dual X670E PCH's taking up a good amount of room on the motherboard.

There are four DDR5 memory slots on the MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard that will support up to 128 GB capacities and while we don't know the speeds for them yet, the native JEDEC speeds for Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" CPUs are set at DDR5-5600 so we can expect over 6/7 Gbps transfer rates with EXPO support. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.

There are also placements for several OC-specific features on the board such as Power On/Off and reset switches at the bottom. Storage options include 8 SATA III ports while expansion slots include three PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 (x16/x8/x4 electrical) that run at either x16/x0/x4 or x8/x8/x4 modes.

There are at least four M.2 slots on the MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard which include a single PCIe Gen 5 x4 running off the Raphael CPU lanes, and three Gen 4 x4 slots running off the Promontory PCH. The motherboard will also ship with a brand new M.2 XPANDER-Z Gen 5 Dual add-in-card which supports up to two 25110 PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 SSDs.

There are also two USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel headers (Type-C with 60W power deliver & 20Gb/s) on the motherboard too. MSI's top-tier X670E motherboards will come with a brand new M.2 SSD installation design as a part of its "M.2 Shield Frozr" technology and there will also be magnetic locks next to the M.2 ports. The magnetic locks will provide a connection to the RGB LEDs that are featured on the Shield Frozr heatsinks for M.2_2, M.2_3, and M.2_4 ports. There are also tons of fans (+ pump), RGB, and external headers on the motherboard.

MSI MEG X670E ACE Motherboard - Enthusiast-Tier Design With A Pinch of Gold!

The MSI MEG X670E ACE motherboard was one of the units that the 'MSI Insider team showcased during the webcast. Before talking more about it, let's list down its primary features:

  • Stacked fin-array heatsink with heat-pipe
  • 22+2 phases / 90A power stages
  • Lightning Gen5 slot & M.2 support
  • Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr
  • M.2 Shield Frozr with magnetic design
  • Onboard 10G LAN with WIFI 6E
  • Front USB Type-C supports PD 60W

The MSI MEG X670E ACE motherboard features a very large heatsink with a finned design & it also comes with several M.2 Shield Frozr heatsinks. The most interesting is the one next to the DDR5 DIMM slots which have a tool-less installation design and can easily be removed and latched in to place with a special knob mechanism.

MSI MPG X670E Carbon WIFI Motherboard - An All-Rounder With High-End I/O

MSI has also given the X670E treatment to its next CARBON WIFI motherboard. This means we will be getting the same PCIe Gen 5 support for storage and graphics on this motherboard too. Listed features include:

  • Extended Heatsink with heat-pipe
  • 18+2 phases / 90A power stages
  • Lightning Gen 5 slot & M.2 support
  • Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr
  • Onboard 2.5G LAN & WIFI 6E
  • USB Type-C supports up to DP 2.0

MSI PRO X670-P WIFI - Entry Into The X670 Segment With Quality Features!

Finally, we have the MSI PRO X670-P WIFI which combines stable functionality with high-quality assembly. Now one thing that MSI has told is that the X670E class motherboards will come with a 10-layer PCB design while the X670 motherboards will come with up to 8-layer PCBs. We know that the X670E class motherboards need those increased server-quality PCB layers to maintain the Gen 5.0 signal integrity for both discrete GPUs and storage. Since the X670 motherboard doesn't have to offer both dGPU and M.2 Gen 5 support, they can do away with 8-layers which is still a high-end PCB design. The main features of the motherboard include:

  • Extended Heatsink Design
  • 14+2 phases / 80A SPS stages
  • Lightning Gen 5 M.2 support
  • 1x Double-side M.2 Shield Frozr
  • Onboard 2.5G LAN & WIFI 6E
  • USB Type-C supports up to DP 2.0

MSI X670E & X670 Motherboard Specs

Motherboard NameMSI MEG X670E GODLIKEMSI MEG X670E ACEMSI MPG X670E CarbonMSI PRO X670E-P WiFi
ChipsetX670EX670EX670EX670E
Form FactorE-ATXE-ATXATXATX
PCB ColorBlackBlackBlackBlack
PCB Layers10 Layer10 Layer8 Layer8 Layer
Motherboard ColorBlack + White + GoldBlack + GoldBlackBlack + White
VRM Design24+2+1 (105A)22+2+1 (90A)18+2+1 (90A)14+2+1 (80A)
VRM HeatsinkWavy Fin / Cross heat-pipe / MOSFET backplateStacked Fin Array / Direct Touch Heat Pipe / MOSFET BaseplateExtended Heatsink with HeatpipeExtended Heatsink
PWM ControllerTBDTBDTBDTBD
Power StagesTBDTBDTBDTBD
Power Delivery (CPU)8+88+88+88+8
Memory DIMMs4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM
Memory SupportDDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)
Memory Capacity128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)
PCIe Gen 5.0 Slots3 (x8/x4/x4)3 (x8/x4/x4)2 (x16/x8)0
PCIe Gen 4.0/3.0 Slots1 (x16)01 (x16)3 (x8/x4/x4) / 1 (x1)
M.2 Gen 5.0 Slots1121
M.2 Gen 4.0 Slots3323
M.2 HeatsinksM.2 Shield Frozr HeatsinksM.2 Shield Frozr HeatsinksM.2 Shield Frozr HeatsinksM.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks
SATA III Ports8666
WiFi CapabilitiesWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
LAN Capabilities1 x 10 GbE (Marvell AQtion)
1 x 2.5 GbE (Intel I225V)		1 x 10 GbE (Marvell AQtion)1 x 2.5 GbE (Realtek 8125B)1 x 2.5 GbE (Realtek 8125B)
USB 4.0 Ports0000
USB 3.2 Ports15171313
USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 Ports4464
RGB Sync SoftwareMSI Mystic LightMSI Mystic LightMSI Mystic LightMSI Mystic Light
PriceTBDTBDTBDTBD

