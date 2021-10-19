  ⋮  

MSI x Hiroshi Fujiwara Collab To Release the MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE Laptop, In Stores For $2699 US

By Jason R. Wilson
MSI, leader of laptops, GPUs, and other devices for PCs, has joined forces with the "Godfather of Streetwear, Hiroshi Fujiwara, to release a creator-style laptop for power users to create their own paths in style.

MSI x Hiroshi Fujiwara Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE Laptop Now In Stores For $2699 US

The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE offers 8-cores of performance, using up to the latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11800H processor, allowing for cross-gen heights of power to multitask and process tasks at a professional level. With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU onboard, creating beautiful designs and pushing graphical memory and rendering performance two times stronger than the 20 series, users should be capable of working with 3D rendered models and HDR RAW video with 8K resolution levels faster than most other models in MSI lines.

Hiroshi Fujiwara is one of the most influential creators in street fashion culture, renowned as the Godfather of Streetwear. Now, through his most famous design studio, he has had the opportunity to collaborate with many of the world’s most recognized brands. Today, iconic lightning bolt logo is a certified stamp of approval, worth its weight in gold

 

The screen is a 16" QHD+ (2560x1600) display, with a ratio of 16:10, and 165 Hz Refresh Rate, along with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Certified. It also is has a one-hundred percent DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel for clear and crisp images in any light. The laptop also features 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory that can be expanded up to 64 GB and 1 TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Wireless connectivity is no problem with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology for stable networking anywhere is it available. The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE is also extremely lightweight and thin, measuring in at 4.84lbs and 0.64in when closed.

One of the highlights of the MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE is the MiniLED keyboard, with each key able to be altered individually to the user's preference.

With the MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE, you also receive a limited edition laptop sleeve bag, special edition mouse, and mousepad, setting a trendy style in both technology and streetwear fashion. Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Professional Edition are installed with the capability of upgrading to Windows 11 available for free.

MANUFACTURER PART #CreatorZ16FH226
OSWindows 10 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 10 Pro for business.)
(Free upgrade to Windows 11* when available, see below)
CPUCore i7-11800H 8 Core
CPU SPEED2.4 - 4.6GHz
CHIPSETHM570
COLORBlack
SCREEN SIZE16" QHD+ (2560*1600), MINI LED 165Hz DCI-P3 100%
RESOLUTION2560x1600 (16:10)
GPUNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU
Up to 1357MHz Boost Clock, 65W Maximum Graphics Power with Dynamic Boost.
*May vary by scenario
VIDEO MEMORY6G GDDR6
KEYBOARDminiLED Per key RGB backlight KB (84 Key)
AUDIONahimic 3 / Hi-Res Audio
SPEAKERDynaudio Speakers 2W*4
MEMORY16GB (8G*2) DDR4 3200MHz
HDD CAPACITY1TB NVMe SSD
HDD INTERFACENVMe
OPTICAL DRIVE TYPE_
LAN_
WLANKiller WiFi 6E AX1675 (2x2 )
BLUETOOTHBT 5.2
CARD READERMicro SD
WEBCAMIR 720p HD Webcam
USB2x USB 3.2 Gen2
TYPE-C PORT2x Thunderbolt™ 4
VIDEO PORT_
AUDIO PORTMic-in/Headphone-out Combo
AC POWER ADAPTOR180W Slim
BATTERY PACK4 cell (90Whr)
DIMENSION14.13"x10.08"x0.64"
WEIGHT5.07 lbs
MANUFACTURER WARRANTY1 year Limited warranty (Include 1 Year Global)
ACCESSORIESLimited Edition Bundle
The Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition is expected to have an MSRP of $2,699 and is available from the MSI Store.

