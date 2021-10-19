MSI x Hiroshi Fujiwara Collab To Release the MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE Laptop, In Stores For $2699 US

MSI, leader of laptops, GPUs, and other devices for PCs, has joined forces with the "Godfather of Streetwear, Hiroshi Fujiwara, to release a creator-style laptop for power users to create their own paths in style.

MSI x Hiroshi Fujiwara Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE Laptop Now In Stores For $2699 US

The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE offers 8-cores of performance, using up to the latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11800H processor, allowing for cross-gen heights of power to multitask and process tasks at a professional level. With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU onboard, creating beautiful designs and pushing graphical memory and rendering performance two times stronger than the 20 series, users should be capable of working with 3D rendered models and HDR RAW video with 8K resolution levels faster than most other models in MSI lines.

Hiroshi Fujiwara is one of the most influential creators in street fashion culture, renowned as the Godfather of Streetwear. Now, through his most famous design studio, he has had the opportunity to collaborate with many of the world’s most recognized brands. Today, iconic lightning bolt logo is a certified stamp of approval, worth its weight in gold

The screen is a 16" QHD+ (2560x1600) display, with a ratio of 16:10, and 165 Hz Refresh Rate, along with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Certified. It also is has a one-hundred percent DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel for clear and crisp images in any light. The laptop also features 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory that can be expanded up to 64 GB and 1 TB of NVMe SSD storage.

























Wireless connectivity is no problem with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology for stable networking anywhere is it available. The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE is also extremely lightweight and thin, measuring in at 4.84lbs and 0.64in when closed.

One of the highlights of the MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE is the MiniLED keyboard, with each key able to be altered individually to the user's preference.































With the MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara LE, you also receive a limited edition laptop sleeve bag, special edition mouse, and mousepad, setting a trendy style in both technology and streetwear fashion. Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Professional Edition are installed with the capability of upgrading to Windows 11 available for free.

MANUFACTURER PART # CreatorZ16FH226 OS Windows 10 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 10 Pro for business.)

(Free upgrade to Windows 11* when available, see below) CPU Core i7-11800H 8 Core CPU SPEED 2.4 - 4.6GHz CHIPSET HM570 COLOR Black SCREEN SIZE 16" QHD+ (2560*1600), MINI LED 165Hz DCI-P3 100% RESOLUTION 2560x1600 (16:10) GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU

Up to 1357MHz Boost Clock, 65W Maximum Graphics Power with Dynamic Boost.

*May vary by scenario VIDEO MEMORY 6G GDDR6 KEYBOARD miniLED Per key RGB backlight KB (84 Key) AUDIO Nahimic 3 / Hi-Res Audio SPEAKER Dynaudio Speakers 2W*4 MEMORY 16GB (8G*2) DDR4 3200MHz HDD CAPACITY 1TB NVMe SSD HDD INTERFACE NVMe OPTICAL DRIVE TYPE _ LAN _ WLAN Killer WiFi 6E AX1675 (2x2 ) BLUETOOTH BT 5.2 CARD READER Micro SD WEBCAM IR 720p HD Webcam USB 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 TYPE-C PORT 2x Thunderbolt™ 4 VIDEO PORT _ AUDIO PORT Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo AC POWER ADAPTOR 180W Slim BATTERY PACK 4 cell (90Whr) DIMENSION 14.13"x10.08"x0.64" WEIGHT 5.07 lbs MANUFACTURER WARRANTY 1 year Limited warranty (Include 1 Year Global) ACCESSORIES Limited Edition Bundle







The Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition is expected to have an MSRP of $2,699 and is available from the MSI Store.