MSI Unveils The “Business Productivity” Lineup Featuring A Brand New Minimalistic Logo

MSI, the technology and laptop giant debuted its brand new "Business & Productivity" lineup: The Summit, Prestige, and Modern series. The company also revealed its new, minimalistic, and modern logo for the new lineup. This bold new direction is a major milestone for MSI.

MSI Unveils A Minimalistic And Modern Design For The Summit Series

The new line also includes one of the first laptops, Prestige 14 Evo certified on Intel's Evo platform, which indicates advanced efficiency and better mobility. The gaming series also unveiled the world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop, the Stealth 15M. All powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processor, the new lineup provides unprecedented efficiency and performance in the face of the new remote working trend due to COVID-19.

The Summit Series, as the name implies, is the pinnacle of a mountain and represents the determination to lead and succeed in a career. The chassis and new logo showcase minimalism and modernism to compliment the tastes of business professionals. With the growing trend of remote working, the best business laptops need to do more than just send emails and connect to the internet; they need to have high performance, enterprise-grade security and must be versatile enough to cater to a wide range of requirements.





The Summit Series is devoted to delivering comprehensive and secure solutions. From TPM 2.0, IR Camera, fingerprint reader, to a USB port, and SD Card Lock, the Summit Series laptops are secured by various layers of advanced protection. By integrating hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection, the Summit laptops help protect corporations from data theft. The Summit Series packs a thin yet solid chassis with high performance and enterprise-grade security to help companies and business professionals enhance productivity.

Uses The Latests 11th Gen Intel Processor For Increased Performance

The new “Business & Productivity” product line combines three distinguished series of MSI laptops: Summit, Prestige, and Modern. The new series are all outfitted with the super-powered, latest 11th Gen Intel processor, which offers up to 20 percent faster performance than its predecessor. One of the new graphic options is to gear up with Intel Iris Xe graphics, which is three times faster than standard integrated graphics.









The entire lineup is also accelerated by technologies like PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0, to boost daily work and even empower maximum personnel output for ultimate productivity. Another crucial function designed for remote workers is the noise cancellation feature. Its bilateral noise reduction for both microphones and speakers which helps reduce ambient noise during video conferences.

In addition, the new Prestige and Modern Series have now been updated with captivating, contemporary new colors –Urban Silver, Pure White, Carbon Gray, Rose Pink, Blue Stone, and Beige Mousse. The Prestige 14 Evo is one of the first laptops to be certified on the Intel Evo platform, which indicates this laptop is smarter in many ways. It offers instant wake, quicker login, and faster Wi-Fi connection which makes it much more efficient at saving users' precious time.

The notable MSI gaming lineup also unveiled the Stealth 15M, which is the world's thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in its tier. It’s also one of the few gaming laptops to support advanced PCIe Gen 4 and Thunderbolt 4 for 1.5 times faster data loading speed. The Stealth 15M is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel processor, GeForce RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Ti and is encased in an all-aluminum-built and modern chassis with incredible thinness of just 15.95 mm. Weighing only 1.78 kg, the Stealth 15M definitely qualifies as a true portable performance solution, with the ability to meet modern, tech-savvy needs.

The newly released laptops bring both portability and power to accelerate workflows. Complete with a diverse range of products, the MSI Business & Productivity line offers reliable solutions for everyone from enterprise business users to individuals seeking a more efficient way to work. MSI has taken a major step in developing laptops for the business market, and as such the company is determined to be a leading business laptop maker, setting a new bar for excellence in the laptop industry.