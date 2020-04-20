MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, announces the availability of its powerful Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 AMD gaming laptops, combining the speed of the latest Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processors and the performance of Radeon RX 5500M’s graphics power to deliver a superior gaming experience in full HD.

MSI Unveils Bravo Series Notebooks - A High-Performance 1080p Design Featuring AMD Ryzen CPUs And Radeon RX Navi GPUs

MSI’s 7nm processor accelerates gameplay thanks to its improved clocking speeds, while intelligently distributing cooling and power across both processor and graphics. Doubling power efficiency over previous generations, the new Bravo series laptops play harder and last longer. The all-AMD performance is geared with 120Hz AMD FreeSync Premium technology for fluid and tear-free gameplay experience.

“Building on the success of our Alpha 15, the world’s first 7nm gaming laptop, we dedicated ourselves in researching and developing the best mid-range gaming laptop in the industry,” said Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp. “Our popular Thunderbird logo inspired our Alpha and Bravo lines and continues to drive everything we do. We successfully doubled the power efficiency of the Bravo series compared to its previous generation, delivering high performing laptop consumers can rely on, at a competitive price.”









MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 technology combines two fans and six heat pipes to minimize heat and maximize airflow inside Bravo’s compact chassis, delivering peak component performance. MSI also included its latest Dragon Center software for optimization with Gaming Mode 2.0. The software conveniently detects components, desktop systems, and peripherals to integrate them into one platform for optimizing their performance. Meanwhile, MSI’s APP Player allows for seamless gaming between mobile and PC, allowing gamers to play mobile games on their laptop with mouse and keyboard support.

MSI Bravo 15 starts at $929 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20. MSI Bravo 17 starts at $1,099 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20. This looks to be a solid 1080p gaming laptop.