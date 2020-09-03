MSI Unveil Oculux NXG253R For $799 – A 360Hz Monitor With NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer To Maximize Performance
This time, MSI has introduced its latest flat eSports Gaming Monitor: Oculux NXG253R. MSI Oculux NXG253R supports the latest NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, accompanied by an extremely high refresh rate of 360Hz and a fast response time of 1ms GTG, giving gamers the smoothest gaming experience.
Designed To Be The Fastest And Best Monitor For Competitive Gamers
NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer is a revolutionary system latency measurement tool integrated into new MSI Oculux NXG253R 360Hz G-SYNC Esports displays arriving this Fall. PC performance for competitive gaming is about responsiveness — how quickly your display updates after mouse clicks or movements.
The Reflex Latency Analyzer detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (i.e. a gun muzzle flash) to change on the screen. This type of measurement has been virtually impossible for gamers to do before now, requiring over $7000 in specialized high-speed cameras and equipment. Reflex Latency Analyzer provides a much more complete and accurate understanding of mouse, PC, and display performance. Now with Reflex Latency Analyzer, competitive gamers can start a match with confidence, knowing their system is operating exactly as it should be.
MSI Oculux NXG253R is the first MSI gaming monitor that utilized the extremely coveted NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. With the NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, Oculux NXG253R can produce stunning tearing-free visuals. This gives gamers a buttery-smooth gaming experience and allows gamers to react to scenes that are true to the situation. The MSI Oculux NXG253R is equipped with a 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.
It will undoubtedly be beneficial to professional gamers, especially those that are involved in fast-moving game genres. Games like first-person shooters, fighters, racing sims, real-time strategy, and sports will no longer look quirky since the monitor will be able to keep up with any FPS your graphic card produce.
MSI Oculux NXG253R 360Hz G-SYNC eSports displays now support the revolutionary NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, giving competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency for the first time.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter