MSI SPATIUM M460 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs With Solid Heatsink & Up To 12 GB/s Speeds Unveiled

MSI Reveals Superb SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 Storage Performance & Enriches Its Lineup with SPATIUM M460 (HS)

Press Release: MSI, the world’s leading gaming PC hardware brand, is proud to announce the new SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS, with blazing fast read speeds up to 10GB/s that unites the latest in top-notch PCIe Gen 5 controller technology with high-quality 3D NAND flash, and advanced cooling.

Sporting a bronze-colored aluminum heatsink, the SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS SSD takes a sensational leap in storage performance, bringing more than 1.5 times faster read/write speeds compared to current PCIe 4.0 SSDs. With compliance with NVMe 2.0 and M.2 2280 form factor, the SPATIUM M570 HS offers optimal performance and long-lasting durability in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity variants for professionals, content creators, and gamers in an easy installation and extreme transfer speeds for multitasking workloads.

The strong collaboration between MSI and Phison was showcased to convey innovations in the storage space area during CES2022 mutually.

“K.S.Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics, said that the cooperation between Phison and MSI started from the SSD product line. Since both companies have their own expertise in NAND controller and computer system integration respectively, and in addition to SSD, MSI has also actively expanded its strategy in the fields of gaming, content creators, commercial, industrial, robotics, and even automotive in recent years, where the application markets are in line with Phison’s long-term strategy, so the two companies hit it off. The SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD launched by MSI this time adopted Phison’s E26 SSD controller. Since the performance of PCIe 5.0 is much faster than the previous generation of PCIe 4.0, the two companies have conducted a lot of tests and discussions on power consumption and heat dissipation, which is a valuable cooperation experience. In the future, Phison will continue to support MSI through controller technology.”

With the same gamers’ first attitude that has made MSI products great, MSI continues pushing the limits to unleash performance with the next-generation SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD. Using the Lightning Gen 5 M.2 slot on the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard, the performance is exceptional for the MSI SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD, powered by Phison PS5026-E26 solution.

Our testing shows that the next-gen SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD can reach over 12,000MB/s sequential read speeds and 10,000MB/s write speeds, demonstrating that MSI continues to be a top provider of next-gen performance products for users. Under a RAID 0 configuration, the next-gen SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSDs can even perform up to 170% faster transfer speeds, compared to a single PCIe 5.0 SSD setup, allowing gamers to gain valuable milliseconds on latency or professionals to process gigabytes of files.

SPATIUM M460 (HS), The Competitive PCIe 4.0 Lineup Available with An Extra Option of Heatsink.

SPATIUM M460 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Its PCIe 4 interface offers fast speeds up to 5000 MB/sec sequential read and 4500 MB/sec sequential write speeds. Available storage capacities are 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

The SPATIUM M460 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty. Additionally, the bronze-colored aluminum heatsink efficiently dissipates heat, reducing the SSD temperature by up to 20°C under load and sustaining the M460 HS to output maximum performance under heavy workloads.