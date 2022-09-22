Menu
Company

MSI SPATIUM M460 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs With Solid Heatsink & Up To 12 GB/s Speeds Unveiled

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 22, 2022, 06:33 AM EDT
MSI SPATIUM M460 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs With Solid Heatsink & Up To 12 GB/s Speeds Unveiled 1

MSI has announced the launch of its next-generation SPATIUM M460 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs which feature a solid heatsinks design and fast speeds.

MSI Reveals Superb SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 Storage Performance & Enriches Its Lineup with SPATIUM M460 (HS)

Press Release: MSI, the world’s leading gaming PC hardware brand, is proud to announce the new SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS, with blazing fast read speeds up to 10GB/s that unites the latest in top-notch PCIe Gen 5 controller technology with high-quality 3D NAND flash, and advanced cooling.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
MSI Teases Next-Gen Intel Z790 Motherboard Launch For 27th September

Sporting a bronze-colored aluminum heatsink, the SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS SSD takes a sensational leap in storage performance, bringing more than 1.5 times faster read/write speeds compared to current PCIe 4.0 SSDs. With compliance with NVMe 2.0 and M.2 2280 form factor, the SPATIUM M570 HS offers optimal performance and long-lasting durability in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity variants for professionals, content creators, and gamers in an easy installation and extreme transfer speeds for multitasking workloads.

The strong collaboration between MSI and Phison was showcased to convey innovations in the storage space area during CES2022 mutually.

“K.S.Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics, said that the cooperation between Phison and MSI started from the SSD product line. Since both companies have their own expertise in NAND controller and computer system integration respectively, and in addition to SSD, MSI has also actively expanded its strategy in the fields of gaming, content creators, commercial, industrial, robotics, and even automotive in recent years, where the application markets are in line with Phison’s long-term strategy, so the two companies hit it off. The SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD launched by MSI this time adopted Phison’s E26 SSD controller. Since the performance of PCIe 5.0 is much faster than the previous generation of PCIe 4.0, the two companies have conducted a lot of tests and discussions on power consumption and heat dissipation, which is a valuable cooperation experience. In the future, Phison will continue to support MSI through controller technology.”

With the same gamers’ first attitude that has made MSI products great, MSI continues pushing the limits to unleash performance with the next-generation SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD. Using the Lightning Gen 5 M.2 slot on the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard, the performance is exceptional for the MSI SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD, powered by Phison PS5026-E26 solution.

MSI SPATIUM M460 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs With Solid Heatsink & Up To 12 GB/s Speeds Unveiled 2

Our testing shows that the next-gen SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD can reach over 12,000MB/s sequential read speeds and 10,000MB/s write speeds, demonstrating that MSI continues to be a top provider of next-gen performance products for users. Under a RAID 0 configuration, the next-gen SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSDs can even perform up to 170% faster transfer speeds, compared to a single PCIe 5.0 SSD setup, allowing gamers to gain valuable milliseconds on latency or professionals to process gigabytes of files.

SPATIUM M460 (HS), The Competitive PCIe 4.0 Lineup Available with An Extra Option of Heatsink.
SPATIUM M460 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Its PCIe 4 interface offers fast speeds up to 5000 MB/sec sequential read and 4500 MB/sec sequential write speeds. Available storage capacities are 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Nextorage Displays Next-Gen PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD With Massive Heatsink, Up To 2 TB & 10 GB/s Speeds

The SPATIUM M460 supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty. Additionally, the bronze-colored aluminum heatsink efficiently dissipates heat, reducing the SSD temperature by up to 20°C under load and sustaining the M460 HS to output maximum performance under heavy workloads.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order