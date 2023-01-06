MSI Showcases Next-Gen Spatium M570 Gen5 SSDs & White Gaming X Trio Graphics Cards

MSI has showcased its next-gen Spatium M570 Gen5 SSDs along with the latest white-colored graphics cards at its CES 2023 booth.

MSI Gives First Look At Spatium M570 PCIe Gen5 SSDs, Powering Desktops & Laptops With Up To 12 GB/s Transfer Speeds

MSI is working on not just one but two next-gen Spatium SSDs based on the Phison E26 controller, the Saptium M570 series. The family comes in two flavors, a standard Spatium M570 variant and a PRO variant. The difference between the two drives is not just the performance but also the cooling design.

Starting with the MSI Spatium M570 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD, we are looking at up to 10 GB/s read & write speeds, up to 3000 TBW endurance and all the essential software utilities added through the MSI Center software suite. This SSD lineup will come in 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB flavors. The SSD uses a similar heatsink to the ones we have already seen on the PCIe Gen4 Spatium drives.

The MSI Spatium M570 PRO dials up the performance a notch with up to 12 GB/s Read and 10 GB/s Write speeds. The drives will also come in three capacities but the extra performance comes thanks to the updated finned heatsink which also includes a flattened vapor chamber plate. The design is also far more premium with a geometric shroud that adopts an elegant red-gold chameleon paint. MSI is expecting to ship its first PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSDs in the first half of 2023. They also showed off various demos of the Spatium Gen5 drives running on laptops and desktop PCs.

MSI has also showcased its very first white-colored Gaming X Trio graphics card which adopts a full-white color shroud, backplate, and even the fans. The PCB should retain the black color but we are likely to see these cards within the GeForce RTX 40 series family. Once again, there's no word on the pricing of these cards but expect more information soon.