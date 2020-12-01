MSI has started rolling out new BIOS for its X470 & B450 motherboards which offers support for AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. MSI is the latest manufacturer to add support for AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' CPUs on its motherboards which are now available to download from their official webpage.

MSI Beings Rolling Out AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU BIOS Support For Its X470 & B450 Motherboards

MSI has announced a total of 14 motherboards which will be getting initial BIOS support for AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. These motherboards are part of MSI's MAX family and are based on the X470 / B450 chipsets. There are only two X470 motherboards listed for support but MSI is planning to add more X470 and B450 products to the mix once official support lands in January 2021. The list of supported motherboards along with their respective BIOS download links are provided below:

The MSI BIOS support is based on the AGESA 1.1.0.0 which is a BETA release for AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU support. ASRock and Gigabyte are also offering BIOS support for their motherboards based on the same AGESA firmware. ASUS is the only one who prompted to go for the AGESA 1.1.8.0 BIOS firmware which is internally not recommended or intended for consumer use. The AGESA 1.1.8.0 firmware has a few performance issues whereas the AGESA 1.1.0.0 firmware has no impact on the performance using a Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU.

ASRock - Unofficial BIOS based on AGESA 1.1.0.0 Firmware (B450 Only)

- Unofficial BIOS based on AGESA 1.1.0.0 Firmware (B450 Only) Gigabyte - Unofficial BIOS based on AGESA 1.1.0.0 Firmware (X470 & B450)

- Unofficial BIOS based on AGESA 1.1.0.0 Firmware (X470 & B450) MSI - Unofficial BIOS based on AGESA 1.1.0.0 Firmware (X470 & B450)

- Unofficial BIOS based on AGESA 1.1.0.0 Firmware (X470 & B450) ASUS - Unofficial BIOS based on AGESA 1.1.8.0 Firmware (X470 & B450)

An official BIOS (AGESA 1.1.9.0 / 1.2.0.0) is planned for launch in January which will enable support for the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs across all board vendors and will also bring in Smart Access Memory (SAM) support, something which ASRock has already enabled on its 400-series boards with the AGESA 1.1.0.0 firmware.