MSI Rolls Out AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS Firmware For AMD 300/400 Series Motherboards, ComboAM4 1.0.0.2 V2 Coming Soon Too
MSI has announced that it will be rolling out the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS firmware on its existing AMD 300/400 series motherboards. The new firmware includes a range of optimizations, support features, and fixes for compatibility issues with certain USB sound cards and graphics cards.
MSI 300/400 Series AM4 Motherboards Receive AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6 Firmware BIOS, AGESA 1.0.0.2 V2 Headed To X570/B550 Soon!
While AMD has reset its BIOS firmware naming scheme, now starting from 1.0.0.0 (V2), board makers will still be releasing V1 BIOS firmware on older 300 and 400 series motherboards. MSI today released the AGESA ComboPI 1.0.0.6 BIOS firmware for a total of 37 motherboards that include its A320, B450, and X470 motherboards.
Following is the changelog for the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS firmware along with the MSI motherboard list and the respective BIOS download links:
- Support identifying discrete graphics card. allowing users to successfully enter OS with AM4 CPU (w/o integrated graphics) and without a graphics card installed.
- Solve compatibility issue for graphics card and USB sound card.
- Optimize A-XMP memory function.
- Optimize BIOS function - Memory Try It!
- Optimize FCH BCLK-related function.
AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS Firmware For MSI 300/400 Series Motherboards
|Marketing name
|BIOS
|ComboAm4PI 1.0.0.6
|(AM4)
|BIOS
|B450M BAZOOKA
|Hxx
|E7A38AMS.HE2
|B450M PRO-VDH
|Mxx
|E7A38AMS.MD2
|B450M BAZOOKA V2
|Pxx
|E7A38AMS.PB2
|B450M PRO-VDH V2
|8xx
|E7A38AMS.8C2
|B450M PRO-VDH PLUS
|9xx
|E7A38AMS.992
|B450I GAMING PLUS AC
|Axx
|E7A40AMS.AC3
|X470 GAMING M7 AC
|1xx
|E7B77AMS.1E3
|X470 GAMING PRO CARBON AC
|1xx
|E7B78AMS.1E2
|X470 GAMING PRO CARBON
|2xx
|E7B78AMS.2E2
|X470 GAMING PRO
|1xx
|E7B79AMS.1F4
|X470 GAMING PLUS
|Axx
|E7B79AMS.AH2
|B450M PRO-M2
|2xx
|E7B84AMS.2E3
|B450M THUNDER
|B450M PRO-M2 V2
|4xx
|E7B84AMS.4A2
|B450 GAMING PRO CARBON AC
|1xx
|E7B85AMS.1C2
|B450 GAMING PLUS
|1xx
|E7B86AMS.1E2
|B450-A PRO
|Axx
|E7B86AMS.AD2
|B450M GAMING PLUS
|1xx
|E7B87AMS.1C4
|B450M MORTAR
|1xx
|E7B89AMS.1E2
|B450M MORTAR TITANIUM
|Axx
|E7B89AMS.AD3
|B450M BAZOOKA PLUS
|1xx
|E7B90AMS.1C3
|B450 TOMAHAWK
|1xx
|E7C02AMS.1E4
|A320M-A PRO
|1xx
|E7C51AMS.144
|A320M-A PRO M2
|1xx
|E7C52AMS.143
|Marketing name
|BIOS
|ComboAm4PI 1.0.0.6
|(AMD AM4 MAX Series)
|BIOS
|B450M PRO-VDH MAX
|Bxx
|E7A38AMS.B71
|X470 GAMING PLUS MAX
|Hxx
|E7B79AMS.H61
|X470 GAMING PRO MAX
|Mxx
|E7B79AMS.M61
|B450M PRO-M2 MAX
|Axx
|E7B84AMS.A71
|B450 GAMING PRO CARBON MAX WIFI
|2xx
|E7B85AMS.221
|B450 GAMING PLUS MAX
|Hxx
|E7B86AMS.H72
|B450-A PRO MAX
|Mxx
|E7B86AMS.M73
|B450M MORTAR MAX
|2xx
|E7B89AMS.284
|B450 TOMAHAWK MAX
|3xx
|E7C02AMS.372
|A320M-A PRO MAX
|2xx
|E7C52AMS.261
|B450M-A PRO MAX
|3xx
|E7C52AMS.362
|A320M PRO-C
|2xx
|E7C58AMS.221
|B450M BAZOOKA MAX WIFI
|1xx
|E7C87AMS.111
In addition to the AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS firmware, MSI has confirmed that they will soon be rolling out the new AGESA 1.0.0.2 V2 BIOS firmware for its AMD X570 and B550 chipset based motherboards. Details for the latest firmware remain unknown but we will definitely provide you with an update once the BIOS begins to roll out.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter