MSI has announced that it will be rolling out the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS firmware on its existing AMD 300/400 series motherboards. The new firmware includes a range of optimizations, support features, and fixes for compatibility issues with certain USB sound cards and graphics cards.

MSI 300/400 Series AM4 Motherboards Receive AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6 Firmware BIOS

While AMD has reset its BIOS firmware naming scheme, now starting from 1.0.0.0 (V2), board makers will still be releasing V1 BIOS firmware on older 300 and 400 series motherboards. MSI today released the AGESA ComboPI 1.0.0.6 BIOS firmware for a total of 37 motherboards that include its A320, B450, and X470 motherboards.

Following is the changelog for the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS firmware along with the MSI motherboard list and the respective BIOS download links:

Support identifying discrete graphics card. allowing users to successfully enter OS with AM4 CPU (w/o integrated graphics) and without a graphics card installed. Solve compatibility issue for graphics card and USB sound card. Optimize A-XMP memory function. Optimize BIOS function - Memory Try It! Optimize FCH BCLK-related function.

AMD AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS Firmware For MSI 300/400 Series Motherboards

Marketing name BIOS ComboAm4PI 1.0.0.6 (AM4) BIOS B450M BAZOOKA Hxx E7A38AMS.HE2 B450M PRO-VDH Mxx E7A38AMS.MD2 B450M BAZOOKA V2 Pxx E7A38AMS.PB2 B450M PRO-VDH V2 8xx E7A38AMS.8C2 B450M PRO-VDH PLUS 9xx E7A38AMS.992 B450I GAMING PLUS AC Axx E7A40AMS.AC3 X470 GAMING M7 AC 1xx E7B77AMS.1E3 X470 GAMING PRO CARBON AC 1xx E7B78AMS.1E2 X470 GAMING PRO CARBON 2xx E7B78AMS.2E2 X470 GAMING PRO 1xx E7B79AMS.1F4 X470 GAMING PLUS Axx E7B79AMS.AH2 B450M PRO-M2 2xx E7B84AMS.2E3 B450M THUNDER B450M PRO-M2 V2 4xx E7B84AMS.4A2 B450 GAMING PRO CARBON AC 1xx E7B85AMS.1C2 B450 GAMING PLUS 1xx E7B86AMS.1E2 B450-A PRO Axx E7B86AMS.AD2 B450M GAMING PLUS 1xx E7B87AMS.1C4 B450M MORTAR 1xx E7B89AMS.1E2 B450M MORTAR TITANIUM Axx E7B89AMS.AD3 B450M BAZOOKA PLUS 1xx E7B90AMS.1C3 B450 TOMAHAWK 1xx E7C02AMS.1E4 A320M-A PRO 1xx E7C51AMS.144 A320M-A PRO M2 1xx E7C52AMS.143

Marketing name BIOS ComboAm4PI 1.0.0.6 (AMD AM4 MAX Series) BIOS B450M PRO-VDH MAX Bxx E7A38AMS.B71 X470 GAMING PLUS MAX Hxx E7B79AMS.H61 X470 GAMING PRO MAX Mxx E7B79AMS.M61 B450M PRO-M2 MAX Axx E7B84AMS.A71 B450 GAMING PRO CARBON MAX WIFI 2xx E7B85AMS.221 B450 GAMING PLUS MAX Hxx E7B86AMS.H72 B450-A PRO MAX Mxx E7B86AMS.M73 B450M MORTAR MAX 2xx E7B89AMS.284 B450 TOMAHAWK MAX 3xx E7C02AMS.372 A320M-A PRO MAX 2xx E7C52AMS.261 B450M-A PRO MAX 3xx E7C52AMS.362 A320M PRO-C 2xx E7C58AMS.221 B450M BAZOOKA MAX WIFI 1xx E7C87AMS.111

In addition to the AGESA 1.0.0.6 BIOS firmware, MSI has confirmed that they will soon be rolling out the new AGESA 1.0.0.2 V2 BIOS firmware for its AMD X570 and B550 chipset based motherboards. Details for the latest firmware remain unknown but we will definitely provide you with an update once the BIOS begins to roll out.