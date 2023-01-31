MSI Readies MAG X670E Tomahawk WIFI Motherboard, A Cost-Effective Yet High-End AM5 Solution

MSI is preparing a new cost-effective AM5 motherboard in the form of its MAG X670E Tomahawk WIFI which will be launching relatively soon.

MSI's MAG X670E Tomahawk WIFI AM5 Motherboard To Bring High-End X670E Features In X670-Class Pricing

The new board will be one of MSI's first MAG-class products within its X670E motherboard lineup. The MAG series and especially the Tomahawk motherboards are known to offer great value and a great set of features out of the box and the X670E Tomahawk aims to do just that.

Starting with the specs, the MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk motherboard features the AM5 socket that will be powered by a 14+2+1 Phase VRM. The motherboard features two 8-pin connectors to boot & has four DDR5 DIMM slots that can carry up to 128 GB capacities at some pretty fast speeds. The storage options include four SATA III ports.

In terms of expansion, the MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk WIFI features three PCIe x16 slots, one of which is Gen 5.0 x16 and two of which are Gen 3.0 x4. There's also a PCIe 4.0 x1 slot. The M.2 slots include four slots of which one is Gen 5.0 x4 and the rest are Gen 4.0 x4 compliant. These should also feature M.2 heatsinks but we have to wait for the final renders to see if all slots get those or just a few. You can also spot the dual Promontory chipsets on the motherboard along with USB3 front panel headers.

For I/O, the motherboard features several USB ports, an HDMI connector, a BIOS Flash button, a WiFi module that offers wireless capabilities, an HD audio jack, and a single LAN port. That's all we can make from this top mask image but rest assured, the MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk is expected to launch really soon and we will have more information to share in the coming weeks.