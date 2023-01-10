MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic Listed By French Retailer For €1229 & €1129

French retailer, Topachat, has listed MSI's recently revealed Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic custom models for a price of €1229 & €1129.

MSI's First RDNA 3 Custom Designs Listed By French Retailer: Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic At €1229 / €1129

The MSI Radeon RX 7900 Gaming Trio Classic series custom designs were revealed at CES which we went hands-on with in our coverage here. Now just a few days later, it looks like these designs are ready to hit retail shelves as French retailer, Topachat, has listed the top Radeon RX 7900 XTX Trio Classic for a price of 1229 Euros. The reference MSRP for the EU is set at 1149 Euros so it looks like we are looking at a 7% premium but you should keep in mind that this specific price includes VAT.

MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic Listing at Topachat:

The MSI Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic is listed for 1129 Euros which is a 7.5% increase over the MSRP of 1049 Euros for the reference model. Both cards are not available for sale yet but they should be relatively soon.

MSI Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic Listing at Topachat:

The company is calling these the 'Classic' variants since they utilize the same cooling shroud and fans from the Radeon RX 6000 Gaming X Trio lineup.

The main difference between the Gaming X Trio and the Gaming Trio Classic is that the shroud, fan, and heatsink design. While the new cards look familiar to the Radeon RX 6000 Gaming X Trio cards and also feature the same TORX Fan 4.0 cooling solution, the internal heatsink assembly has been modified slightly for the newer RDNA 3 GPU cores. The best part is that these cards retain the small 2.8-slot design rather than going with the 3+ slot design that is the new Gaming X Trio cooler. Both the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic graphics cards come with a custom PCB & make use of a triple 8-pin connector design.

MSI highlights the following main features for its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic graphics cards:

Tri-Frozr 2: Tri-Frozr 2 offers the perfect balance between cool temperatures and quiet fans during endless gaming sessions.

Tri-Frozr 2 offers the perfect balance between cool temperatures and quiet fans during endless gaming sessions. Torx Fan 4.0: A masterpiece of teamwork, fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure.

A masterpiece of teamwork, fan blades work in pairs to create unprecedented levels of focused air pressure. Core Pipe: Precision-machined heat pipes ensure max contact to the GPU and spread heat along the full length of the heatsink

Precision-machined heat pipes ensure max contact to the GPU and spread heat along the full length of the heatsink Metal Backplate: Thermal pads under the sturdy metal backplate provide additional cooling while the flow-through ventilation reduces trapped heat.

Thermal pads under the sturdy metal backplate provide additional cooling while the flow-through ventilation reduces trapped heat. Airflow Control: Don't sweat it, Airflow Control guides the air to exactly where it needs to be for maximum cooling.

Considering that there are issues with AMD's own reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards, it is a wise decision right now to go for an AIB custom design such as these upcoming ones from MSI. We haven't been told exact specifications such as clocks or power limits yet nor the pricing but we expect more details in the coming month.