MSI MAG CORELIQUID C360 AIO Liquid Cooling Pictured, Offers Full Compatibility With LGA 1700 ‘Intel Alder Lake’ CPU Socket

MSI's next-generation MAG CORELIQUID C360 AIO liquid cooler has been pictured & it comes with full compatibility for the LGA 1700 socket which will support Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs.

MSI Is Ready For Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs With Its MAG CORELIQUID C360 Liquid Cooler, Features LGA 1700 Socket Compatibility

The MSI MAG CORELIQUID C360 is a premium and high-end AIO liquid cooler. It's an update for the CORELIQUID series and features some major design changes. Aesthetically, we are looking at some big changes for the pump and the fans. MSI has gone with a full-on RGB approach and the exterior of the pump now comes with diagonal cutouts which serve as an RGB diffuser. MSI's iconic dragon logo is also featured on the top of the pump. As for the radiator, MSI features triple 120mm fans that feature RGB LEDs swirling around them.

Coming to the technical details, MSI states that the radiator features an all-aluminum design and comes with 400mm tubes that lead to the pump. The trio of fans operates between 500-2000 RPM and has an airflow of 78.73 CFM. The fans have a life expectancy of 70,000 hours which is around 8 years of time. The noise levels are maintained at 14.3 dBA (500 RPM) / 34.3 dBA (2000 RPM). The fans utilize a dual-ball bearing design and are powered by the 4-pin PWM connector. The current is rated at 0.15A with an average power consumption of 1.8W. All fans on the MSI MAG CORELIQUID C360 are ARGB compliant.

The pump on the MSI MAG CORELIQUID C360 is rated for a life expectancy of 100,000 hours so around 11 years. The pump is made up of ceramic bearings and has a speed of 4200 RPM. The pump operates with a noise output of 18 dBA and is powered by a 3-pin 12V DC connector that has a load current of 0.34A or 4.08W (power consumption). Coming to compatibility, the CPU cooler is compliant with all current and last-generation sockets such as LGA 1150/1151/1155/1156/1200, LGA 1366/2011/2011+3/2066, AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1, AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2 and TR4/STRX4, SP3.

MSI is also adding full support for the next-generation Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs on the LGA 1700 socket. We have also received the first pictures of the LGA 1700 support bracket which will be provided alongside the cooler. As for pricing and availability, we can expect more details in the coming months.