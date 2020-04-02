MSI Launches GS66, GE66 and Creator 17 Laptops With World’s First Mini LED Display, NVIDIA SUPER GPUs And Intel 10th Gen

MSI has launched some exciting new laptops powered by Intel's 10th Generation CPUs and NVIDIA's SUPER mobility GPUs. Perhaps most excitingly (for creators), the company has also launched the world's first MiniLED display that can go up to 1000 nits and is HDR1000 certified. This is going to be a great feature for content creators that are chasing perfect color accuracy. For gamers, the company has revampes its gaming models to include more gaming performance in the same cost brackets.

Gaming series features up to an i9-10980HK processor, the latest Intel chip which is capable of boosting performance speeds by nearly 50 percent compared to last generation i7-9750H processor, MSI’s newest laptops can display higher frames per second whether users are playing demanding games or multitasking. Paired with a Single-Core Turbo boost that reaches up to 5.3GHz, gamers can now enjoy an unparalleled playing experience. MSI also packed the systems with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX SUPER™ series GPUs, ensuring high-quality graphics and improved user experience.

The new RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q is 136% faster than the older GTX 1080 Max-Q (And around 1% faster than the RTX 2080 non-SUPER). On the other hand, the RTX 2070 SUPER is almost 152% faster than the older GTX 1070 and 11% faster than the RTX 2070 non-SUPER edition. This will make for a great upgrade for gamers and will allow them to purchase higher gaming performance at the same price.

“The Creator 17, GE66 and GS66 combine advanced display technology with Intel’s 10th gen processing power to provide the highest performance on the go,” said Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp. “Whether it’s gaming, rendering video or multitasking, these laptops exceed the needs of power users so they can focus on their work or play.”

The MSI GS66 Stealth laptop (2020)





























































































The MSI GS66 Stealth ditches the expected gaming laptop aesthetics for an understated yet premium sandblasted core black chassis. The powerful GS66 is suitable for use in the office, thanks to its low profile, and gaming, thanks to powerful components like a smooth 300 Hz IPS-level display, the world’s largest 99.9 Whr battery capacity and a brand new thermal Cooler Boost Trinity+ system made up of 0.1mm fan blades to maximize airflow and keep the system cool. The quiet GS66 Stealth is a powerful productivity laptop that lasts all day and won’t distract you from your work. Opting to include a Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data transfer rates up to 40 Gbps and 8K display output, the GS66 Stealth is prepared to tackle the most demanding workloads.

The MSI GE66 Raider laptop (2020)























































































The new 15.6-inch GE66 Raider features the latest CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ graphics and an ultrafast 300Hz display powered by a massive 99.9 Whr battery, delivering high quality gaming sessions for hours on end. MSI’s exclusive Mystic Light with panoramic aurora lighting displays 16.8 million colors that compliments the Raider’s sci-fi-inspired aluminum casing for a sleek and stylish look. The MSI GE66 Raider will be available online starting at $1799 on 4/15.

The MSI Creator 17 laptop (2020)

































































The world’s first laptop with a Mini LED display, MSI’s Creator 17 brings designs to life with impressive, true-to-life color accuracy thanks to DisplayHDR1000 standards. A 17-inch system weighing less than 5.5 lbs. And measuring less than 0.80-inch thick, it boasts a 4K screen with an industry-leading peak brightness of over 1000 nits for a balanced contrast. Paired with a powerful 10th Gen Intel 8-Core processor capable of delivering blazing fast video renders and encoding times, MSI’s Creator 17 is the perfect portable powerhouse creatives can take on the go or work from the comforts of their own home.

The MSI Creator 17 will be available online starting at $1799 on 4/15.

Complete line-up of upgraded gaming laptops, including the GT76 Titan, GS75 Stealth, GE75 Raider, GP75 Leopard, GL75 Leopard, GF75 Thin and GF65/GF63 Thin are also available.

Deatiled specifications of MSI laptops

Model Creator 17 GS66 Stealth GE66 Raider Processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7-10875H processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ with Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6 Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ with Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6 Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ with Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6 Operating System Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Display 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, DCI-P3 100%, IPS-Level Thin Bezel (Optional) 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 300 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional) 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 300 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level thin bezel panel (Optional) Storage 2× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Slot + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot Keyboard White backlight keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Dimension 15.59(W)"x10.21(D)"x0.80(H)" 14.17(W)”x 9.65(D)” x0.71(H)” 14.09(W)"x10.51(D)"x0.92(H)"

Model GS75 Stealth GE75 Raider GP75 Leopard Processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ with Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6 Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER™ 8GB GDDR6 Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB GDDR6 Operating System Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Display 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 300 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional) 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level thin bezel panel (Optional) 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level thin bezel panel (Optional) Storage 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot 1 x 2.5" HDD + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Slot + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot 1 x 2.5" HDD + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 Slot + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Dimension 15.59(W)"x10.22(D)"x0.80(H)" 14.17(W)"x10.43(D)"x0.91(H)" 15.63(W)"x9.76(D)"x1.08(H)"

Model GL75 Leopard GF75 Thin GF65/GF63 Thin Processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2070 8GB GDDR6 Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2060 6GB GDDR6 Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2060 6 GB GDDR6 Up to sssNVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design 4 GB GDDR6 Operating System Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Display 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level thin bezel panel (optional) 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 120Hz Refresh Rate, IPS level with ultra-thin bezel panel. (Optional) 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 120Hz Refresh Rate, IPS level with ultra-thin bezel panel. (Optional) Storage 1 x 2.5" HDD + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot 1 x 2.5“ HDD + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot 1 x 2.5“ HDD + 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 / SATA-SSD Combo Slot Keyboard Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries (optional) Gaming Keyboard with pure red color backlight Gaming Keyboard with pure red color backlight Dimension 15.63(W)"x10.67(D)"x1.10(H)" 15.63(W)"x10.24(D)"x0.9(H)" 14.13(W)"x9.99(D)"x0.85(H)"

Model Creator 15M Creator 17M Processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Up to 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 6GB GDDR6 Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 8GB GDDR6 Operating System Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro Display 15.6” Full HD (1920x1080), close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display (Optional) 17.3” Full HD (1920x1080), close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display (Optional) Storage 1× M.2 SSD Combo Slot(NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) 1× M.2 SSD Slot(NVMe PCIe Gen3) 1× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) 1x 2.5" SATA HDD Dimension 14.13(W)"x9.99(D)"x0.85(H)" 15.63(W)"x10.24(D)"x0.87(H)"

