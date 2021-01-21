MSI Introduces the PRO MP271 Professional Monitor Series

MSI has announced the PRO MP271 Professional monitor series featuring three different monitors currently: PRO MP271, PRO MP271QP, and the PRO MP271P. These monitors are designed to reduce eyestrain for workers who sit in front of a monitor all day, to do this, all the monitors offer a variety of different eye-care technologies that have been certified by TUV Rheinland. MSI has yet to announce any pricing or availability information for any of these monitors.

The PRO MP271 Professional monitor series has been announced by MSI, featuring three different models. All three of these monitors features a refresh rate of 60 Hz with support for VESA mounting of 100 x 100 mm. These monitors all feature a flat display, having no curve to the display.

The first model is called the PRO MP271, featuring a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, and the PRO MP271P monitor utilizes the same panel. The main difference between these two monitors is the monitor stand.

The PRO MP271P utilizes a stand that supports a height adjustment of 120 mm, Pivot support, Swivel support, and Tilt support. This wide range of customization allows users to change the monitor to best suit their specific needs easily.

These two monitors utilize an IPS panel, and this panel features a 27" screen size with a screen resolution of 1080p. This screen size and screen resolution allows for easy multitasking and features an anti-glare display. Both of these monitors feature two inputs, a single HDMI 1.4 port, and a D-sub port.

The third monitor in the PRO MP271 professional monitors is called the PRO MP271QP monitor. This monitor features a higher resolution of WQHD, or 2,560 x 1,440, which allows for substantially more screen space. This monitor features the same screen size of just 27 inches, and this monitor offers more display ports. This monitor feature two HDMI 1.4 ports and a single DisplayPort to allow for wide connectivity.

MSI has yet to announce any pricing information for any of these three monitors or when these monitors will be available for purchase.