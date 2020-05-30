MSI Introduces the Optix MAG274R Gaming Monitor

MSI Introduces the Optix MAG274R, and this monitor features a 27" display and a 144 Hz refresh rate. This monitor is designed with eSports gamers in mind, and the Optix MAG274R monitor is MSI's latest IPS panel-based gaming monitor. This monitor offers the best viewing experience and the smoothest gaming experience at the same time.

The Optix MAG274R gaming monitor utilizes an IPS panel, and the IPS panel type offers a broader viewing range with minimum color shifts and an overall fantastic viewing experience. The IPS panel allows this monitor to offer fantastically clear images and optimizes the screen color and brightness to ensure the most comfortable gaming experience.

This monitor has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is perfect for eSports games along with the inclusion of FreeSync Premium. This Dynamic Refresh Rate technology eliminates any screen-tearing or stutter-free that users would normally experience. Along with the FHD resolution, this monitor is HDR ready, this technology produces images with more details and a larger range of color and makes images appear much closer to what is seen by the human eye.

The Optix MAG274R gaming monitor is designed with eSports gamers in mind, and this monitor features a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time. This faster refresh rate and fast response time make this monitor perfect for high-energy, high-action games, like first-person shooters, fighters, and racing simulators. These games require fast and precise movements when compared to other games like real-time strategy and sports games.

For lighting, the Optix MAG274R gaming monitor provides a soft ambient light located on the back of the monitor. Using MSI's Mystic Light, Users are able to select the desired color to match the internal lighting from the user's PC system. This monitor's lighting features a gaming echo, which allows your monitor's backlight dance to music that is played on the connected computer.

For Connectivity, the Optix MAG274R gaming monitor features a fair amount of ports located on the back of the monitor. The Optix MAG274R monitor features two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort, in addition to the video input ports, this monitor features a USB hub, having a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a single USB Type-B port.

Sadly, no pricing or release date has been released at this point.