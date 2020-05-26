MSI Introduces The MSI Optix PAG272QR2 Gaming Display Featuring A 165Hz Refresh Rate

MSI introduces the MSI Optix PAG272QR2; this new gaming monitor has appeared online in some regions, and information regarding this display has appeared on the website of display specification. This monitor features a 27" display with a 1440p resolution alongside a 165 Hz refresh rate.

MSI introduces the MSI Optix PAG272QR2 gaming monitor features a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution

The MSI Optix PAG272QR2 gaming monitor offers some fantastic specifications, which include the 165 Hz refresh rate, a 1440p resolution, and a pixel density of 108 PPI ( pixels per inch). This fast refresh rate, in addition to the 1440p resolution, makes this monitor perfect for any gaming set up, another feature that makes this monitor perfect for a multi-monitor setup is the 27" screen size.

ViewSonic Releases The ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC For $460 – A Curved 27″ Monitor With A 240Hz Refresh Rate

For connectivity, this monitor features two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and a single 3.5mm audio output. This wide range of connectivity allows this monitor to connect to a wide range of devices at the same time.

To easily change the setting of this monitor, the is a 5-way OSD navigation joystick. In addition to the 5-way OSD joystick, this monitor also features support for Acer's flicker-free technology and a Low Blue Light mode, which allows this monitor to reduce the eye strain that comes with using a monitor for an extended amount of time.

The specifications of this monitor feature a static contrast ratio of 1000:1 with various color gamuts ranging from sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI P3. This monitor features 150% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and this monitor features 99% and 98% coverage of the Adobe RGB and DCI P3 color gamut, respectively.

This monitor features both a monitor stand and a VESA adapter, which features the VESA 75 x 75 mm mounting holes. The VESA mounting holes allow this monitor to be easily attached to a monitor arm. The included monitor stand features a maximum right and left swivel of 45° and a forward tilt of 5° and a backward tilt of up to 20°. This wide range of horizontal swivel and vertical swivel. This monitor stand also features height adjustment and offers a height adjustment range of up to 130 mm.

Sadly, no pricing has been revealed regarding this monitor, and the only information regarding this monitor is from DisplaySpecification.com.