MSI H610 Mini-ITX Incredibly Small & Cost-Friendly Motherboard for Intel 12th & 13th Gen CPUs

The new MSI H610TI-S01 Mini-ITX follows in the footsteps of ASUS and the company's new Pro H610T in being a small and cost-friendly motherboard.

MSI H610 Mini-ITX motherboard offers a thin board with enough power for businesses & professionals with support for 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core processors

MSI has created a super thin Mini-ITX-based motherboard, supporting Intel's 12th Gen Core Alder Lake and the newer Raptor Lake processors, measuring 17cm x 17cm (6.7 in x 6.7 in). The new board offers HDMI, DP, and USB and only runs on an external 19V DC power adapter.

The new MSI H610 Mini-ITX motherboard supports DDR4 RAM from as low as 2133 MHz to as high as 3200 MHz in a dual-slot configuration. The maximum memory onboard is supported for up to 64 GB and offers a single M.2 interface. Regarding the M.2 interface, ITHome reports that the MSI H610I-S01 motherboard conflicts with the M.2 SSD on the chipset's heatsink and is unsure if there will be problems upon launch.

The complete list of processors supported on the MSI H610 Mini-ITX motherboard is Raptor Lake, Alder Lake, Pentium Gold, and Celeron processors supporting the LGA 1700 socket.

USB connectivity is sparse, with a total of five slots available, broken down into:

one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

two USB 2.0 Type-A (located in the front)

The Realtek RTl8111H 1Gbps LAN controller provides network connectivity. For security purposes, the company chose to provide TPM 1.0 and not TPM 2.0 support, which Microsoft was insistent on when the company released Windows 11. However, it does support the new DirectX 12 for increased graphics.

The MSI H610TI-S01 is part of the company's PRO Series motherboards, focusing on "professional workloads." The DDR circuit offers a memory boost and is isolated to ensure durability and performance, while the core boost is delivered with MSI's layout and digital power design. The company tests its motherboards with over 7K hours worth of validation. It verifies compatibility with thousands of products to ensure that the motherboard will suit all user's needs.

MSI's motherboard monitors the CPU, overall system, temperature, and speed to provide security and durability for large workloads. The motherboard requires the processor to provide the graphics for the design. The only downside is the lack of GPU input.

The motherboard is not currently available, but previous MSI PRO H610M boards sold for ¥659 to ¥699, and we are unaware of a US release.

News Source: IT Home