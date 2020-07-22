MSI GL65 Leopard With Intel 10th-Generation CPU, RTX 2070, Free Game Copy and More Available for $1,399

Gaming laptops have become significantly powerful over the years, but that added performance doesn't necessarily mean you'll get them at an affordable price. Machines featuring NVIDIA's RTX family of GPUs aren't easy on the wallet either but what if we told you that you can get a high-end notebook with an RTX 2070 and something that doesn't cost upwards of $2,000?

We have the answer for you. Take a look at the MSI GL65 Leopard, which not only features an Intel 10th generation CPU but side by side, it's running an RTX 2070 with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. Keep in mind that the RTX 2070 running in this model isn't the slower Max-Q variant, but features a 115W TDP. This means more power will be delivered to the RTX 2070, resulting in blistering graphical performance at the 1080p resolution. Let us not forget the 144Hz refresh rate, giving you ultra-fast gameplay sessions.

If you purchase the MSI GL65 Leopard right now, you’ll also be eligible for a free copy of Death Stranding to start off your gaming session, so not a bad reward for your troubles. There is also 16GB of DDR4 memory which can be upgraded down the road and the 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD is also removable if you feel that you need more storage in the future. There’s also per-key RGB lighting, with the MSI GL65 Leopard sporting a 51Whr battery.

Overall, the specifications are downright impressive for the price, and for $1,399, an RTX 2070-powered gaming laptop like this is a rare find.