MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio Custom Graphics Card Listed For $1599 US At Newegg, SUPRIM Air & Liquid Coolers Detailed

MSI's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are the first to be listed on Newegg & you'll be paying the MSRP of $1599 to get the custom Gaming Trio variant.

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Graphics Cards Lineup Starts At $1599 US MSRP Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is the flagship of the RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" family & MSI has a range of custom models ready for gamers and enthusiasts. The AIB will be offering six models within its family that include SUPRIM Liquid X, SUPRIM Liquid, SUPRIM X, SUPRIM, Gaming Trio, and Gaming X Trio. All six models feature a brand new cooling design with the air-cooled line featuring 3.5 slot coolers while the liquid-cooled version comes with a dual-slot design.

Newegg has listed the first graphics GeForce RTX 4090 custom models and all of them are from MSI for now. There's one model that's been listed with the pricing and it matches the MSRP of $1599.99 US which will be the same for the Founders Edition which NVIDIA offers through its own store & its partners. The graphics card is the Gaming Trio which we have confirmed will be MSI's "MSRP" card and the rest of the cards are likely to carry a higher premium. The Gaming X Trio will be featuring a slightly higher price since it comes with a factory overclock but it should also be close to the MSRP.

MSI also recently detailed its GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM Liquid, SUPRIM, and Gaming Trio coolers during the latest Insider Livestream. A few key details were mentioned such as the SUPRIM 4090 series & 4080 16 GB graphics cards featuring vapor chamber cooling and all three variants coming with a dual-BIOS design that has a silent mode (default TDP) and a gaming mode (OC TDP). You can check out the cards and their coolers along with comparisons with previous generation designs in the pictures below:

MSI RTX 4090 SUPRIM Series Graphics Cards:

MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Series Graphics Cards:

MSI RTX 4090 SUPRIM X Series Graphics Cards;

If you think NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition is impressive, you have to take a look at the dual, triple, quad, and even Penta-slot graphics cards that have been designed by NVIDIA's AIB partners. We covered the entire list of custom models here. The GeForce RTX 4090 launches on the 12th of October so stay tuned for more information in the coming days.