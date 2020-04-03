MSI has announced its latest graphics card line-up based on the GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The big change is that instead of GDDR5, these new models are fitted with faster GDDR6 memory modules, providing better performance than the original models.

MSI Unveils GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Series With GDDR6 Memory - Features The Twin Frozr Thermal Design To Keep It Cool

These new models will get the designation ‘D6’ in their names to indicate the usage of faster memory. The GeForce GTX 1650 has been carefully architected to balance performance, power, and cost, and includes all of the new Turing Shader innovations that improve performance and efficiency. Equipped with excellent thermal solutions, the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 series is designed to provide higher core and memory clock speeds for increased performance in games. MSI’s GAMING series delivers the top-notch in-game and thermal performance that gamers have come to expect from MSI.

Following are the new offerings from MSI:

The 7th generation of the iconic TWIN FROZR thermal design is tailored to cool the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 GAMING series as well. Featuring two of MSI’s patented TORX 3.0 fans, the unique fan design combines the advantages of two differently shaped fan blades to generate huge amounts of airflow.

The new trims on the traditional fan blades create concentrated airflow for higher air pressure while also reducing noise. The customized heatsink is designed for efficient heat dissipation to keep the temperature low and performance high. An aggressive gunmetal grey & black look emphasizes the glorious glow of white LED into the card. Using the updated & improved MSI Dragon Center software, controlling and syncing your LED-lit components is easier than ever.

Comes In All Sizes To Suit Any Build With Low Profile And Single Fan Designs

Dressed in a fashionable Black & Silver design with industrial style shapes, the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 VENTUS XS series is a smaller version of the popular VENTUS design. The new dual-fan thermal design provides more concentrated airflow and air pressure for enhanced cooling performance. Using a direct contact design, the heatsink transfers heat from the GPU quickly and efficiently.

The GTX 1650 D6 AERO ITX models are small in size, but just as big in performance as their bigger brothers. The AERO ITX model utilizes a single high-performance fan on a compact heatsink featuring efficient heat pipes and optimized dissipation. All of this is covered by a very classy looking black and white shroud with some carbon details. Even in a small form factor, staying as silent as possible is important.





For people that are looking for the most compact version of MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 models, there is the Low Profile (LP) series. Featuring a dual-fan thermal design for a stable environment with better dissipation. Its smaller size is suitable for mini-systems and specific low profile chassis. Included in the box are two sizes of brackets for users to choose from.

The new MSI GeForce GTX 1650 D6 series cards are expected to be available starting 3rd April 2020.