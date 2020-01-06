MSI has unveiled the Creator 400 Series of workstations, being their first desktop chassis dedicated to content creators, multi-taskers, and even gamers. The outside of the Creator 400 Series adopts a modest space grey color which is a perfect choice for designers and content creators. The MSI Creator 400 Series PC case has a side-opening tempered glass side panel, which is the industry's first laminated glass with a thickness of 5.38 mm.

MSI's Creator 400 Series Chassis is a perfect workstation for content creators!

The Creator 400 Series's PC case has high-density sound-absorbing cotton, which makes this case perfect for content creators as this cotton absorbs a lot of the sound being created by the high-end components. Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man inspired the design of this case by using cues from the golden ratio. This Creator 400 Series's PC case brings a new level of aesthetics life experience to content creators. This case also has an internal power cover that hides the PSU away, along with that this design allows for much easier cable management.

The compatibility for this case is fantastic, offering support for the industry-standard E-ATX motherboards along with offering support for 360 mm water-cooling kits. The front-opening aluminum panel is introduced with precisely calculated aerodynamics along with providing support for up to three 140 mm cooling fans in both the front and the rear. This case offering that large of the radiator can provide cooling support of the most multi-core process and quad-channel memory also supporting a full-sized graphics card.

The Creator 400 series comes with multiple vital components that make it a perfect for a creative PC, bringing fantastic work efficiency to the primary market in the most eye-catching and fabulous way!

This PC's tempered glass panel has a darker shading allowing this case to blend into the space below the desk, but this shaded glass panel also allows the RGB lighting from the components to be seen and admired. The case housing also has an RGB light on the side of the front panel. MSI hasn't yet announced any word on pricing but we will try asking them for more info.