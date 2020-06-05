Inspired by supercars, the latest CARBON iteration from MSI is more astonishing than ever. It is the MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X. A monoblock that aesthetically blends with the motherboard, the iconic carbon fiber, and matching engraved design shows its refined quality and distinctive looks. Mystic Light RGB on both motherboard and monoblock provides 16.8 million colors and 29 effects with unlimited customization options and offers a more attractive way to decorate your gaming rig.

MSI & EKWB Unveil The MPG Z490 CARBON EK X - Combining A Great Waterblock And Powerful Performance For Just $400 US

Unleash the maximum performance with an aggressive VRM design built with a digital CPU power system, dual power connectors, and exclusive Core Boost technology. To sustain the high performing for 10th gen Intel core processors, a custom-designed EK cooling solution that offers pristine cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section is used to prevent thermal throttling, allowing gamers to sustain heavy gaming loadings without the noisy environment. It's ready for everything.

MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X is built with a variety of connectors to satisfy gamers. Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN manager and the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution which supports MU-MIMO and BSS color technology, delivers the best online gaming experience. The built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port offers double bandwidth up to 20Gb/s when connecting the Rear USB Type-C. Audio Boost 4 provides studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience with high definition ALC1220 audio processor.

You can find tons of components in the MSI MPG Z490 CARBON EK X packing

MSI MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI Motherboard

Motherboard Accessories

EK Custom-Designed Monoblock Cooling Solution

EK Leak Tester Kit









While other liquid-cooled motherboards will burn through your budget, this motherboard and monoblock combo solution starts at a reasonable $399.99. This is one of the only times where a water-cooled motherboard won't be so expensive. The MPG Z490 Carbon EK X motherboard is available for purchase through the EK Webshop and worldwide retailers.