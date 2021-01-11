Everyone is always excited to see the newest and highest-end graphics, but the same excitement overshadows the affordable option. The same is the case with MSI and its latest announcement. Just yesterday, MSI teased the Sea Hawk series of graphics cards which is an extravagant and extremely powerful design, but very few will actually purchase cards from this series. Today, MSI followed up with the announcement of the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC V1, a more affordable RTX 30 Series card.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC V1 Has Lost One 8-Pin Power Connector And Shrunk Down To 2-Slot Design

Although the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC V1 is not a brand new card, it has evolved slightly compared to MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC. MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti features GA104 GPU with 4864 CUDA cores. The card features 8GB GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit interface. The V1 series offers a 1695 MHz boost clock for the OC model and a TGP of 200W which is identical to the original.

The most noticeable difference is the 8-pin power connectors on the cards. The V1 series features only one 8-pin power connector compared to the original model's twp 8-pin power connectors. Another change that is much less noticeable is the thinner design. The card has been cut from a 2.2 slot design (52 mm) to a 2 slot design (42 mm). This change really won't impact many people as this card is not able to be run in a multi-card arrangement.

Currently, the RTX 3060 Ti is the most affordable card in the RTX 30 series lineup. The RTX 3060 is expected to be announced next week with more memory at 12GB, but fewer CUDA cores. Ideally, I would have liked to see a more meaningful change such as adding more memory or increasing the boost clock.