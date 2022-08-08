Menu
Motorola Razr 2022 Launch Back on Track, Specs Confirmed via Listing

Furqan Shahid
Aug 8, 2022
A few days ago, we reported that Motorola has canceled the launch of the Motorola Razr 2022 and the X30 Pro and at that time, the company did not give any reasons as to why the launch was canceled. Well, now it seems that the launch is back on track and both devices will be coming soon. How soon? Well, based on the tip we have received, the devices should be launching on August 11th, later this month.

Motorola Razr 2022 and X30 Pro are Launching on 11th August, Later This Month

According to the latest post by Motorola on Weibo, the new flagships will be arriving in China on August 11 at 2 PM local time. Sadly, however, Motorola will not be able to beat Samsung to the market with their latest clamshell phone considering how the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be debuting on 10th August, a day before Moto Razr 2022.

Meanwhile, the specs of both the Moto Razr 2022 and Motorola X30 Pro are out thanks to the retail listings of the phones.

The new Motorola Moto Razr 2022 is going to bring a 6.7-inch main display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The outer screen is a 2.7-inch, which is unchanged from last model.

The Moto Razr 2022 is also going to sport a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, on the back, you are getting a 50-megapixel main and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide unit(?) and on the front, you have a 32-megapixel shooter.

The company also previously told us that you are getting a 3,500 mAh battery, but there is no word on it, at the moment.

For the Motorola X30 Pro, the company has confirmed that the phone will come with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP1 sensor, you are also getting a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Motorola X30 Pro will also bring a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 125W fired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

In markets other than China, the phone is expected to launch as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The European price of the phone would be around €899. Surely, we will keep you posted as we get our hands on more details.

