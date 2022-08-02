Motorola has Cancelled the Moto Razr and X30 Pro Event

Motorola was supposed to unveil the new Moto Razr 2022 along with the X30 Pro but seems like the company has decided to cancel the event without giving any specific reason or an update as to when the phones are going to launch. This prompts us to believe that we might never see these phones coming out, in the first place. This would be a sad situation considering how everyone was looking forward to these phones.

Motorola Cancels the Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro Launch Event with No Official Date in Site

The announcement was made by Motorola and Lenovo mobile general manager Chen Jin on Weibo, and this is what the machine-translated post says.

“I’m sorry to inform you that the Moto new product launch scheduled for 7:30 tonight has been canceled for some reason,”

“We are deeply sorry for this, and thank you for your enthusiastic support for Moto’s new products. For information about new products, you can continue to pay attention to Moto’s official information platform,” added the official Motorola Weibo account in a machine-translated post. Of course, we do not have an actual word on why this cancellation has taken place, to begin with but considering how Taiwan and China are currently in high tension conflict, it gives us a reason to believe that it could be the reason why Motorola has canceled the event.

At the time of writing, Motorola has not mentioned anything about when the event will take place again but we will keep you posted as we hear more about when these devices are coming out. Let us know what your thoughts are.