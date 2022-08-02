Menu
Company

Motorola has Cancelled the Moto Razr and X30 Pro Event

Furqan Shahid
Aug 2, 2022
Motorola has Cancelled the Moto Razr and X30 Pro Event

Motorola was supposed to unveil the new Moto Razr 2022 along with the X30 Pro but seems like the company has decided to cancel the event without giving any specific reason or an update as to when the phones are going to launch. This prompts us to believe that we might never see these phones coming out, in the first place. This would be a sad situation considering how everyone was looking forward to these phones.

Motorola Cancels the Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro Launch Event with No Official Date in Site

The announcement was made by Motorola and Lenovo mobile general manager Chen Jin on Weibo, and this is what the machine-translated post says.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Moto Razr 2022 Teased by Motorola with a Refreshed Design

“I’m sorry to inform you that the Moto new product launch scheduled for 7:30 tonight has been canceled for some reason,”

“We are deeply sorry for this, and thank you for your enthusiastic support for Moto’s new products. For information about new products, you can continue to pay attention to Moto’s official information platform,” added the official Motorola Weibo account in a machine-translated post.

Of course, we do not have an actual word on why this cancellation has taken place, to begin with but considering how Taiwan and China are currently in high tension conflict, it gives us a reason to believe that it could be the reason why Motorola has canceled the event.

At the time of writing, Motorola has not mentioned anything about when the event will take place again but we will keep you posted as we hear more about when these devices are coming out. Let us know what your thoughts are.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order