MoovyGo Hub + Power Bank Is Up For A Massive Discount Deal For A Few Days – Avail Now

Power banks and charging stations have completely changed the way we work. We are no longer bound by a need for sockets and plugs all the time. If you are someone who carries a lot of products around then you need a power bank and you cannot deny yourself that any more. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the MoovyGo Hub + Power Bank. The offer will expire in just a few days, so don’t avail this superb discount offer.

MoovyGo Hub + Power Bank Features

This amazing deal offers you to chance to charge multiple devices at one. It comes with 11 ports and Qi wireless pad. It has everything from USB Type-C and Ethernet ports to audio and HDMI outputs. You can charge yours phone and AirPods wirelessly too. MoovyGo isn’t just a charging hub it is a backup battery pack as well. It has a capacity of 4,500mAh and you can charge your devices from anyplace at any time. Here are highlights of what the MoovyGo Power station deal has in store for you:

Universal Hub. Connect multiple devices simultaneously with a full array of 11 ports

Qi Standard. Wirelessly charge your phone or AirPods at 5/10/15W output

Wireless Portable Charger. Recharge any devices on the go with the 4,500mAh built-in battery

LED Indicator. Know your battery level & charging status

Specs

Color: silver

Materials: aluminum, ABS

Dimensions: 1.3"H x 6.3"L x 4.7"W

Ports

o 3x USB 3.0: 5Gbps transfer speed

o 1x USB 2.0: charging

o 1x SD/MicroSD card reader

o 1x USB-C: laptop

o 1x USB-C IN: 60W

o 1x USB-C: 5Gbps transfer speed

o 1x Ethernet: RJ45, 1000Mbps

o 1x Audio Jack 3.5mm/Mic

o 1x HDMI: 1080p@60Hz, 4K@30Hz

o 3x USB 3.0: 5Gbps transfer speed o 1x USB 2.0: charging o 1x SD/MicroSD card reader o 1x USB-C: laptop o 1x USB-C IN: 60W o 1x USB-C: 5Gbps transfer speed o 1x Ethernet: RJ45, 1000Mbps o 1x Audio Jack 3.5mm/Mic o 1x HDMI: 1080p@60Hz, 4K@30Hz Qi wireless standard

Built-in battery: 4,500mAh

Compact & portable

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

MoovyGo 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Station with Wireless Charging + Power Bank

Type-C cable

Manual

Original Price MoovyGo Hub Station + Power Bank: $149

Wccftech Discount Price MoovyGo Hub + Power Bank: $99.99