Moore Threads Launches Chunxiao GPU, Powers MTT S80 Gaming & S3000 Server Graphics Cards: 22 Billion Transistors, PCIe Gen 5, 4096 Cores, 16 GB GDDR6 Memory

Moore Threads has launched its brand new Chunxiao GPU which will be powering the MTT S80 gaming & MTT S3000 server graphics cards.

During its Autumn Press Conference earlier today, Moore Threads, the Bejing-based manufacturer announced its brand new GPU known as Chunxiao, a full software stack known as MUSA, and two brand new products that utilize the latest chip.

According to Moore Threads, the Chunxiao GPU is a multi-function chip that features 22 Billion transistors and is the first GPU product in the industry to utilize PCIe Gen 5 protocol. The GPU is fused with the newest MUSA architecture which is a general-purpose computing core and tensor computing core that supports FP32, FP16, and INT8 instructions. The GPU supports a high-end GDDR6 video memory interface and a new MUSA IME (Intelligent Multimedia Engine) 2.0 that supports up to 8KJ display output.

Compared to their last-gen "Sudi" GPU, the new chip offers up to 3x rasterization performance, 4x the encoding performance, and 2x the decoding performance while AI processing is also increased by a factor of 4 times. The higher-speed memory interfaces provide the GPU with a 30% bandwidth boost. Next up, we have the products.

Moore Threads MTT S80 - China's High-End Gaming Graphics Card

The Moore Threads MTT S80 is purely focused on gamers. It features 4096 MUSA streaming cores and runs at 1.8 GHz, providing users with 14.4 TFLOPs of compute performance. While gaming is its focus, the graphics card can also be used for 3D rendering and AI processing. The graphics card is equipped with a dual-slot and triple-fan cooling system. It comes with a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, offering up to 128 GB/s of bandwidth. The card is also equipped with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. As for the display outputs, the graphics card supports 3 DisplayPort 1.4a and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

Moore Threads is really betting on the gaming prowess of its MTT S80 graphics card and will be offering its latest PES (Perfect Experience System) control center that allows users to control and customize various functions of their graphics cards while easily receiving the latest driver updates.

The Moore Threads MTT S80 is the follow-up to the MTT S60 which was launched earlier this year & was an entry-level GPU with 6 TFLOPs of performance and 8 GB of LPDDR4X memory on board. It's more than double the boost in compute performance alone and will support more modern games and APIs (DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenGL ES). Moore Threads state that this is the first and only GPU in China that supports the DirectX API which will definitely be a huge deal for the domestic gaming segment. The company has also worked with Unreal and Unity to bring more next-gen AAA experiences and optimize the engines for their graphics cards.

Moore Threads MTT S3000 - China's High-End Gaming Graphics Card

The second graphics card on the block is the Moore Threads MTT S3000 which is aimed at the server market and equips the same 4096 MUSA and 128 dedicated tensor core units. The GPU runs at a slightly higher 1.9 GHz frequency and offers 15.2 TFLOPs of compute performance. Both cards deliver the same 448 GB/s of bandwidth but the STT 3000 comes with a passively cooling design & offers 32 GB of memory.

The 128 Tensor Cores on the newest GPU provide complete support for the TensorX interface engine that has been developed by Moore Thread. In practical applications, MTT S80 can support various mainstream deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Baidu PaddlePaddle, etc., and realize the acceleration of dozens of deep learning algorithms.

Both graphics cards support the same display interface with 4 8K @ 30 FPS channels. The new media engine supports all the latest hardware decoding and mainstream encoding formats such as AV1, H.265, H.264, and VPN. You can also stream 32 1080p 30 FPS streams on a single MTT GPU.

The Moore Threads MTT S80 is expected to be available on 11th November with limited sales while the MTT S3000 is expected to follow that soon after. There's no word on the pricing yet but they (Moore Threads) are expecting to be highly competitive against NVIDIA and AMD GPUs in the China domestic market.

Just like the MTT S60, the MTT S3000 succeeds the MTT S2000 which featured 12 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance and 32 GB of memory. The server segment will see a nice boost in overall performance with the S3000.

Moore Threads MTT GPU Lineup:

Moore Threads MTT Series Graphics Cards Wccftech MTT S3000 MTT S80 MTT S2000 MTT S60 Process Technology Chunxiao Chunxiao 12nm MUSA 12nm MUSA FP32 Cores 4096 Cores 4096 Cores 4096 Cores 2048 Cores Performance (TFLOPS) 15.2 TFLOPs 14 TFLOPs 12 TFLOPS 6 TFLOPS Memory 32 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 32GB 8GB LPGDDR4X Form factor Dual-slot passive Dual-slot / Triple-Fan Single-slot passive Single-slot blower API Support DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenGL ES DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenGL ES DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenGL ES DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenGL ES OS Support X86/ARM/LoongArch; Windows/Linux X86/ARM/LoongArch; Windows/Linux X86/ARM/LoongArch; Windows/Linux X86/ARM/LoongArch; Windows/Linux Display Support DisplayPort + HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort + HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1.4 up to 8K DisplayPort 1.4 up to 8K

